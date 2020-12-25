Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Exposed Concrete Apartments in Argentina

Exposed Concrete Apartments in Argentina

Exposed Concrete Apartments in Argentina

Boreas Building / Martín Aloras. Image © Walter SalcedoPueyrredón 1101 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro SosaLagos Building / Estudio Aire. Image © Walter Salcedo3DF / R2b1. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas+ 11

It's safe to say that concrete is one of the most utilized construction materials in large-scale architectural projects. In Argentina, the use of concrete to construct high-rise apartment buildings offers a variety of advantages, especially when it comes to durability and the time it takes to build. This has made it the go-to material for many architects.

Today, developments in concrete's application have sparked a variety of trends within architectural design in Argentina, perhaps the best known being the use of exposed concrete, concrete that is left untreated, uncovered, or unfinished, in interior spaces.

In this article, we've compiled a list of 10 apartments from throughout Argentina that highlight the functional and aesthetic elements of exposed concrete as a primary construction material.

Moreno 40 bis / Obring

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
  • Year: 2016

Moreno 40 bis / Obring. Image © Ramiro Sosa
Moreno 40 bis / Obring. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Pueyrredón 1101 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
  • Year: 2017

Pueyrredón 1101 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa
Pueyrredón 1101 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Abasto Ancho / Ariel Jacubovich + OPA Oficina Productora de Arquitectura

  • Location: Balvanera, Buenos Aires.
  • Year: 2014

Abasto Ancho / Ariel Jacubovich + OPA Oficina Productora de Arquitectura. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Abasto Ancho / Ariel Jacubovich + OPA Oficina Productora de Arquitectura. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Boreas Building / Martín Aloras

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
  • Year: 2014

Boreas Building / Martín Aloras. Image © Walter Salcedo
Boreas Building / Martín Aloras. Image © Walter Salcedo

Guemes 2285 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
  • Year: 2006

Guemes 2285 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa
Guemes 2285 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa

VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo

  • Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.
  • Year: 2018

VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Lagos Building / Estudio Aire

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
  • Year: 2017

Lagos Building / Estudio Aire. Image © Walter Salcedo
Lagos Building / Estudio Aire. Image © Walter Salcedo

Juana Azurduy 1635 Building / BAAG

  • Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.
  • Year: 2016

Edificio Juana Azurduy 1635 / BAAG. Image Cortesía de BAAG
Edificio Juana Azurduy 1635 / BAAG. Image Cortesía de BAAG

Mosconi 3 Condominium / Frazzi Arquitectos

  • Location: Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires.
  • Year: 2015

Mosconi 3 Condominium / Frazzi Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Mosconi 3 Condominium / Frazzi Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

3DF / R2b1

  • Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.
  • Year: 2013

3DF / R2b1. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
3DF / R2b1. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Exposed Concrete Apartments in Argentina" [Departamentos de hormigón visto en Argentina] 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953593/exposed-concrete-apartments-in-argentina> ISSN 0719-8884

