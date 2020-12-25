Exposed Concrete Apartments in Argentina

Save this picture! Guemes 2285 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa

It's safe to say that concrete is one of the most utilized construction materials in large-scale architectural projects. In Argentina, the use of concrete to construct high-rise apartment buildings offers a variety of advantages, especially when it comes to durability and the time it takes to build. This has made it the go-to material for many architects.

Today, developments in concrete's application have sparked a variety of trends within architectural design in Argentina, perhaps the best known being the use of exposed concrete, concrete that is left untreated, uncovered, or unfinished, in interior spaces.

In this article, we've compiled a list of 10 apartments from throughout Argentina that highlight the functional and aesthetic elements of exposed concrete as a primary construction material.

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Moreno 40 bis / Obring. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Pueyrredón 1101 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Location: Balvanera, Buenos Aires.

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Abasto Ancho / Ariel Jacubovich + OPA Oficina Productora de Arquitectura. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Boreas Building / Martín Aloras. Image © Walter Salcedo

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.

Year: 2006

Save this picture! Guemes 2285 Building / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.

Year: 2018

Save this picture! VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Lagos Building / Estudio Aire. Image © Walter Salcedo

Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.

Year: 2016

Save this picture! Edificio Juana Azurduy 1635 / BAAG. Image Cortesía de BAAG

Location: Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires.

Year: 2015

Save this picture! Mosconi 3 Condominium / Frazzi Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.

Year: 2013