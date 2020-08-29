Submit a Project Advertise
  Brazilian Interiors: 19 Architecture Projects Featuring Exposed Bricks

Brazilian Interiors: 19 Architecture Projects Featuring Exposed Bricks

Keeping the materials in their natural and raw form in the projects seems to be more and more popular in contemporary architecture. The modern style legacy of keeping the construction elements visible not only establishes a frank relationship between the user and the built environment but also allows for a more diverse material palette and can be a very important tool when designing interiors. Brick is perhaps the most popular material in this context. Nowadays, people use the term exposed brick "finishing", which gives the concept of exposed materials a whole new meaning, namely ornamental, sometimes even replicated as wallpaper or merely decorative tiles.

BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo MikamiPortico House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo MikamiAntônio Bicudo Apartment / Vão. Image: © Rafaela NettoNivaldo Borges Residence / João Filgueiras Lima. Image: © Joana França+ 20

In 2019, the most recent edition of the Continuous PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) coordinated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), pointed out that masonry is an extremely widespread construction technique in Brazil, found in 88.2% of residential buildings across the country. Although the results mainly refer to the use of clay brick as non-structural walls combined with concrete structures, this scenario offers an almost unrestricted opportunity to explore the material's aesthetic properties. Therefore, we have selected a few Brazilian projects that explore this feature and highlight clay bricks in their interiors and home environments.

Malva House / Bloco Arquitetos

Malva House / Bloco Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França
Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados

Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi
BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos

BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Loft São Paulo / treszerosete

Loft São Paulo / treszerosete. Image: © Ana Mello
Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Casa Nica Renovation / messina | rivas

Casa Nica Renovation / messina | rivas. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Pinheiros Residence / LCAC Arquitetura

Pinheiros Residence / LCAC Arquitetura. Image: © Rómulo Fialdini
House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Image: © Federico Cairoli
Angatuba House / messina | rivas

Angatuba House / messina | rivas. Image: © André Scarpa
Cotia Library Garden / IPEA

Cotia Library Garden / IPEA. Image: © Dalton Bertini Ruas
KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados

KS Residence / Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Joana França
Nivaldo Borges Residence / João Filgueiras Lima

Nivaldo Borges Residence / João Filgueiras Lima. Image: © Joana França
Blue House / Estúdio Lava

Blue House / Estúdio Lava. Image: © Lauro Rocha
Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura

Joazeiro House / Cupertino Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
AM House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo

AM House / comoVER Arquitetura Urbanismo. Image: © Manuel Sá
Conde D'eu House / Estúdio Penha

Conde D'eu House / Estúdio Penha. Image: © Maira Acayaba
Beach House in Prumirim / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos

Beach House in Prumirim / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa
Antônio Bicudo Apartment / Vão

Antônio Bicudo Apartment / Vão. Image: © Rafaela Netto
Julia Daudén
Cite: Daudén, Julia . "Brazilian Interiors: 19 Architecture Projects Featuring Exposed Bricks" [Interiores brasileiros: 19 projetos de arquitetura com tijolo aparente] 29 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

