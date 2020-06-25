Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Aerial Imagery Depicts Iconic Modern and Contemporary Architecture in a New Perspective

In architecture and urbanism, both proximity and distance from a certain object of study, whether on a building scale or urban scale, are frequent strategies that help us better visualize details and also have a broader overall perception, both essential for understanding the object in question. Changing the point of view allows different perceptions of the same place. By moving from the ground level, or from the eye-level, which we are accustomed to in everyday life, to the aerial point of view, we can establish connections similar to those achieved through site plans, location plans, and urban plans.

Palace of Sports / Félix Candela. Image: © Daily Overview Löyly / Avanto Architects. Image: © @joelmiikka, via Daily Overview Jewish Museum Berlin / Daniel Libenskind. Image: © Daily Overview Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex. Image: © Daily Overview + 25

Specifically in architecture, observing a building from above can reveal, for example, how it is inserted into the urban fabric, its relationship with the built environment, and what roof structures are being used. Such notions, obtained by an aerial view, or bird's eye view, are beyond people's natural reach, but by using technology or changing the positioning (on top of a building or inside an airplane, for example), it is possible to widen the field of view, just like when adjusting the mouse wheel or the lenses of a camera.

Overview's website and Instagram "uses aerial and satellite imagery to demonstrate how human activity and natural forces shape our Earth." A collection of images of natural landforms, cities, buildings, etc., reveals the so-called "overview effect," a kind of "synoptic view" captured by cameras, drones, and satellites.

In collaboration with Overview, we selected a series of iconic projects published by ArchDaily, looked at from an aerial point of view, and compared them with images from the viewer's eye-level, depicting these architecture icons under different perspectives.

Le Grand Louvre / I.M. Pei

Le Grand Louvre / I.M. Pei. Image: © @geomnimappros, via Daily Overview
Le Grand Louvre / I.M. Pei. Image: © Tim Roosjen, via Unsplash
Le Grand Louvre / I.M. Pei. Image: © Tim Roosjen, via Unsplash

Cathedral of Brasilia / Oscar Niemeyer

Cathedral of Brasilia / Oscar Niemeyer. Image: © Daily Overview
Cathedral of Brasilia / Oscar Niemeyer. Image: © Joana França
Cathedral of Brasilia / Oscar Niemeyer. Image: © Joana França

Palace of Sports / Félix Candela

Palace of Sports / Félix Candela. Image: © Daily Overview
Palace of Sports / Félix Candela. Courtesy of Obras Web
Palace of Sports / Félix Candela. Courtesy of Obras Web

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom

Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image: © Daily Overview
Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image: © Dirk Verwoerd
Kubuswoningen / Piet Blom. Image: © Dirk Verwoerd

Burj Khalifa / SOM

Burj Khalifa / SOM. Image: © Daily Overview
Burj Khalifa / SOM. Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Burj Khalifa / SOM. Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Löyly / Avanto Architects

Löyly / Avanto Architects. Image: © @joelmiikka, via Daily Overview
Löyly / Avanto Architects. Image: © kuvio.com
Löyly / Avanto Architects. Image: © kuvio.com

Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon

Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon. Image: © @nearmap, via Daily Overview
Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon. Image: © Alexander Bickov, via Unsplash
Sydney Opera House / Jørn Utzon. Image: © Alexander Bickov, via Unsplash

Jewish Museum Berlin / Daniel Libenskind

Jewish Museum Berlin / Daniel Libenskind. Image: © Daily Overview
Jewish Museum Berlin / Daniel Libenskind. Image: © Mark B. Schlemmer, via Flickr; License CC BY 2.0
Jewish Museum Berlin / Daniel Libenskind. Image: © Mark B. Schlemmer, via Flickr; License CC BY 2.0

Amazon Spheres / NBBJ

Amazon Spheres / NBBJ. Image: © @nearmap, via Daily Overview
Amazon Spheres / NBBJ. Image: © Sean Airhart Photography
Amazon Spheres / NBBJ. Image: © Sean Airhart Photography

Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex

Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex. Image: © Daily Overview
Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex. Image: © Torben Eskerod
Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex. Image: © Torben Eskerod

Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture. Image: © @visitcopenhagen, via Daily Overview
Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture. Image: © DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture. Image: © DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects

Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © @seven7panda, via Daily Overview
Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Hufton+Crow
Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Hufton+Crow

About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Aerial Imagery Depicts Iconic Modern and Contemporary Architecture in a New Perspective" [Imagens aéreas mostram novas perspectivas de ícones da arquitetura moderna e contemporânea] 25 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/942298/aerial-imagery-depicts-iconic-modern-and-contemporary-architecture-in-a-new-perspective/> ISSN 0719-8884

