Winners of the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards

Winners of the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards
Another year, another successful ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards! With more than 95,000 votes gathered over the past 20 days, the results of the 2020 edition are in! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people’s opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were both nominated and selected by our readers.

Echoing the world, this year’s celebrated projects fall into 15 different categories. Highlighting a wide range of interventions, typologies, scale, material and locations, the winners are a mere reflection of the vast outreach of the profession. From Global South to Scandinavian territories, exceptional projects are recognized. With new names surfacing every year, this edition, as did its predecessors, honors the well-established and the newcomers. High-profile figures include Kengo Kuma with his wooden meditation facility near Munich, BIG and his long-awaited CopenHill, and Sou Fujimoto’s french residential tower. Safdie Architects was praised for its Singapore airport while Studio Ko rose to fame with his Yves Saint Laurent museum in Marrakech. More to the west, in a popular neighborhood in Ecuador, Parasite House focused on solving basic habitation necessities, and an office building in the U.S by selgascano reinterpreted the classical Neocolonialism Los Angeles look.

True to its status, ArchDaily, the most far-reaching architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily’s realm keeps on expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful! 

Finally, thank you for everyone who participated yet again in the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards, congratulations to all the winners and see you next year!

Best Applied Products
A House / REM'A

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Commercial Architecture
Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles / COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Cultural Architecture
Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO

© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Educational Architecture
Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School / gad

Courtesy of gad
Courtesy of gad
Courtesy of the Architects
Courtesy of the Architects
© Guangkun Yang
© Guangkun Yang

Healthcare Architecture
Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Hospitality Architecture
Garden Hotpot Restaurant / MUDA-Architects

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Houses
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Courtesy of the Architects
Courtesy of the Architects
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Housing
L’Arbre Blanc Residential Tower / Sou Fujimoto Architects + Nicolas Laisné + OXO architects + Dimitri Roussel

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Courtesy of the Architects
Courtesy of the Architects
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Industrial Architecture
CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Interior Architecture
Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

Offices
Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Public Architecture
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

Religious Architecture
Wooden Chapel / John Pawson

© Felix Friedmann
© Felix Friedmann
© Felix Friedmann
© Felix Friedmann
© Felix Friedmann
© Felix Friedmann

Small Scale & Installations
Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

© Andres Villota
© Andres Villota
Courtesy of Sindicato Arquitectura
Courtesy of Sindicato Arquitectura
Courtesy of Sindicato Arquitectura
Courtesy of Sindicato Arquitectura

Sports Architecture
Simonne-Mathieu Tennis Court at Roland Garros / Marc Mimram

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Winners of the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards " 17 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933896/winners-of-the-archdaily-building-of-the-year-2020-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

