Winners of the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards

Another year, another successful ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards! With more than 95,000 votes gathered over the past 20 days, the results of the 2020 edition are in! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people’s opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were both nominated and selected by our readers.

Echoing the world, this year’s celebrated projects fall into 15 different categories. Highlighting a wide range of interventions, typologies, scale, material and locations, the winners are a mere reflection of the vast outreach of the profession. From Global South to Scandinavian territories, exceptional projects are recognized. With new names surfacing every year, this edition, as did its predecessors, honors the well-established and the newcomers. High-profile figures include Kengo Kuma with his wooden meditation facility near Munich, BIG and his long-awaited CopenHill, and Sou Fujimoto’s french residential tower. Safdie Architects was praised for its Singapore airport while Studio Ko rose to fame with his Yves Saint Laurent museum in Marrakech. More to the west, in a popular neighborhood in Ecuador, Parasite House focused on solving basic habitation necessities, and an office building in the U.S by selgascano reinterpreted the classical Neocolonialism Los Angeles look.

True to its status, ArchDaily, the most far-reaching architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily’s realm keeps on expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful!

Finally, thank you for everyone who participated yet again in the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards, congratulations to all the winners and see you next year!

Best Applied Products

A House / REM'A

Commercial Architecture

Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles / COBE

Cultural Architecture

Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO

Educational Architecture

Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School / gad

Industrial Architecture

CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG

Public Architecture

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Religious Architecture

Wooden Chapel / John Pawson

Small Scale & Installations

Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura