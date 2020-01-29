World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Color and Geometry: 16 Projects with Hydraulic Tiles

Color and Geometry: 16 Projects with Hydraulic Tiles

Save this article
Color and Geometry: 16 Projects with Hydraulic Tiles

Coming from the Byzantine Era, originally used for decorating floors and walls, the hydraulic tile is a material still widely used for the coating of architectural surfaces. With versatility in patterns, composition, colors, it is water-resistant and can be installed onto various surfaces, like countertops, panels, and furniture. Going beyond thoу commonly used ones, this material still shows excellent results in projects, both residential and commercial. With that in mind, we have compiled a selection to inspire you for your next works. Check it out below:

Havaí House / Garoa + Chico Barros

Save this picture!
Pedro Napolitano Prata
Pedro Napolitano Prata

Pitanga Filmes Office / Arquitetura Nacional

Save this picture!
Cristiano Bauce
Cristiano Bauce

Cobertura Lisboa / Sala2 Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Evelyn Muller
Evelyn Muller

Loft Diego / Arquitetura Nacional

Save this picture!
Cristiano Bauce
Cristiano Bauce

Ownerless House nº 01 / Vão

Save this picture!
Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

Apartamento Três / Fábrica Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Manuel Sá
Manuel Sá

Apartamento TOM / Estúdio DEIXA

Save this picture!
Fabio Matuzawa
Fabio Matuzawa

Apartamento Góes / Estúdio BRA

Save this picture!
Maura Mello
Maura Mello

Cookie Street / Arquea Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Eduardo Macarios
Eduardo Macarios

Shop ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Pedro Kok
Pedro Kok

Apartamento AK / Rua 141 + ZALC Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Nathalie Artaxo
Nathalie Artaxo

Apartamento RC / Studio Kyze

Save this picture!
Manuel Sá
Manuel Sá

Apartamento Paim 189 / Cuna Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Ricardo Carvalheiro
Ricardo Carvalheiro

Casa Cobogó / Studiomk27 - Marcio Kogan + Carolina Castroviejo

Save this picture!
Nelson Kon
Nelson Kon

AESOP / Metro Arquitetos Associados + Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Save this picture!
Leonardo Finotti
Leonardo Finotti

Fioca's Cake Shop / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Ana Mello
Ana Mello
About this author
Matheus Pereira
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Color and Geometry: 16 Projects with Hydraulic Tiles" [Cor e geometria: 16 projetos com ladrilho hidráulico] 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932765/color-and-geometry-16-projects-with-hydraulic-tiles/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream