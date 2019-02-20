World
  Casa Havaí / grupo garoa + Chico Barros

Casa Havaí / grupo garoa + Chico Barros

  14:00 - 20 February, 2019
Casa Havaí / grupo garoa + Chico Barros
Casa Havaí / grupo garoa + Chico Barros, © Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

  • Collaborators

    Nathália lorena, liene baptista, thaís coelho, vinícius costa

  • Structural Project

    Telecki arquitetura de projetos

  • Projeto de Elétrica e Hidráulica

    José alberto calilo bezerra e rosa satiko wakano bezerra

  • Construction Management

    Antonio josé ribeiro nogueira

  • Constructor

    Afam construção arnaldo filho

  • Woodwork

    Marcenaria metta

  • Sawmill

    Colombo esquadrias

  • Área construída - Pavimento Inferior

    1184.0 ft2

  • Área construída - Pavimento Superior

    861.1 ft2

  • Site Area

    1851.3 ft2
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. This house turns itself to the inside, in a way it is instrospective, a feature that comes from the place's specific constraints  - the linear conformation of the lot, 5x35m, and its neighbour's tall lateral walls. Because of this, views to the exterior are scarce. With the exception of the front bedroom, all environments turn to the coutryards - the indoor and the outdoor.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Planta - Pavimento térreo
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The outdoor is the garden, where the floor is grass, there's a tree growing, there you can take rain or sun baths.The indoors is where the aggregating areas of the house are - living room, dining room and kitchen. Its opaque gable roof does not touch the side walls, it leaves a glass strip that lets light shine through.This artifice makes the time passage moore explicit, because the internal light is conditioned to the external nuances of the wheater,be it a cloudy or rainy day, the passage of a cloud or the simple movement of the sun. The light and shadow spots on the wall vary in intensity and form,minute by minute, according to the sun's inclination - in the summer at noon, it becomes a vertical plumb of light exposing the wall's irregularities,where some prominent blocks materialize shadow.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

In the upper floor, the courtyards intercalate the three blocks of structural masonry, where each of them is a room.They are connected longitudinally by a walkway that goes through the two courtyards. The walkway, as the roof, does not touch the house's constraint walls it is narrow, so that natural light enters the lower floor. It has an enlargement in the covered area, where it forms a mezzanine,an intimate room. Under it is the kitchen, the heart of the house that is open for both, dining and living.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Axonométrica
Axonométrica
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The house's structure is of structural masonry, with the walkway and the gable roof's structure designed in metallic structure,the slabs - made in loco - are inverted to facilitate the distribution of the hydraulic installation, the electrical pipes are apparent,the floor used was hydraulic tiles, green as grass.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

