  Fioca's Cake Shop / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos

Fioca's Cake Shop / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos

  14:00 - 30 May, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Fioca's Cake Shop / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos
© Ana Mello
  • Clients

    Fioca confeitaria

  • Construction

    Zemel+ ARQUITETOS e Verso Arquitetura

  • Electrical Installations Project

    Claudio Roberto Scheel

  • Lightning

    Reka

  • Collaborators to the construction work

    João Guilherme Bueno de Assis e Juliana Fiorini
© Ana Mello
Text description provided by the architects. For Fiocas´ cake shop first store we created its identity through the inspiration of glass domes shape that covers the cakes as small edible jewels.

© Ana Mello
For this purpose, all the internal walls of this narrow 65sqm property were removed, resulting in a 2.70m wide tunnel built in drywall.

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Section
© Ana Mello
The colors are soft referring to the ingredients and the red fruits used as materials in the manufacturing of the cakes. To emphasize the furniture we use metallic melamine: copper, gold and silver and as a counterpoint we use blended fabrics that bring warmth. 

© Ana Mello
A blue colored hydraulic tile was used on the floor to bring the brand identity to the interior of the store.

© Ana Mello
The lighting is all indirect in order to highlight the arch, and leave a cozy atmosphere. Pendants were used only at the counter to highlight the products for sale, also highlighted on the shelf with dedicated led strips for each.

© Ana Mello
Chalabi Arquitetos
Zemel+ARQUITETOS
Cite: "Fioca's Cake Shop / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos" [Fioca Confeitaria / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos] 30 May 2019. ArchDaily.

