  6. 2019
  7. Pitanga Filmes Office / Arquitetura Nacional

Pitanga Filmes Office / Arquitetura Nacional

  • 14:00 - 29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Pitanga Filmes Office / Arquitetura Nacional

© Cristiano Bauce

  • Architects

    Arquitetura Nacional

  • Location

    Av. Sen. Tarso Dutra, 605 - 1505 - Petrópolis, Porto Alegre - RS, 90690-405, Brazil

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Authors

    Eduardo L. Maurmann, Elen B. N. Maurmann, Paula Otto

  • Area

    990.28 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Cristiano Bauce

  • Coordinators

    Lucas Pessatto, Marcus Arnhold

  • Structural Project

    Carpeggiani Estruturas

  • Lightning

    Studio FOS

  • Execution

    Obra Pronta

  • Joinery

    Formallar

  • Metal work

    Souza e Muller

  • Furniture

    Casiere

  • Automation

    Beyond

  • Curtain

    Jasmin
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. The Pitanga Filmes office was designed to reflect the firms identity within a multifunctional workspace where the team can create and also welcome clients and friends.   

Pitanga Filmes Office / Arquitetura Nacional, © Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Even with an distinctive activity program with a wide range of needs, the main concept was to have all working areas connected. The post production room, meeting room and the multiuse space are organized in boxes inside the main space. The suspended structure and light ceiling of those areas also holds the black velvet curtains and the sliding glass panels which can be completely open or closed. 

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The reception, kitchen, restroom, printing room and storage are hidden by a big cement tile plane. The door system that configures this panel was developed by the office and organizes the accesses to those spaces.The highlight of the panel is the reception door which is covered in tiles on both faces, connecting the grey tiles of the reception with the red tiles from the main panel.   

The meeting room is organized as a big living room where the team can exhibit the videos they produce and also do informal meetings. The furniture was all designed by brazilian designers and its layed over a persian rug that reinforces the identity of the space.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The white working table and the office chairs stand out in the space mainly configured by darker materials. At night, this big white element works as a lantern reflecting its own light.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The different light cenarios and the dramatic contrast between the materials used in the project hightligh the Pitanga Filmes identity. The material palette its composed by carbonized laminated wood, cement tiles, light ceilings and velvet curtains.

Project location

Arquitetura Nacional
Concrete Fabric

"Pitanga Filmes Office / Arquitetura Nacional" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

