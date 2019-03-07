World
Shop ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Shop ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Shop ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

  • Architects

    Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Río de Janeiro, Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architect

    Danilo Terra, Pedro Tuma, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Bárbara Fernandes

  • Area

    60.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. Itsu store in Rio de Janeiro was an interesting challenge: we needed to develop a project and quick work to meet the demands and deadlines of the mall, but at the same time, dialogue with the young and urban brand that Itsu represents.

© Pedro Kok
Planta. Image © Pedro Kok
Planta. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
On our first visit the mall building the structure of space soon caught our attention, leading us to the design of a "showcase wall" that keeps visible the structure of concrete blocks of the mall while creating modular niches with the same material.

© Pedro Kok
The gray palette combined with the light pink of the hydraulic tile highlighted the pieces of wood Itsu that, with the vegetation and lighting, creates a fresh and contemporary environment for the store.

© Pedro Kok
Cite: "Shop ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Loja ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912754/shop-itsu-rio-de-janeiro-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

