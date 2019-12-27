Planning Permissions Granted for Zaha Hadid's Timber Stadium in England

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The world’s greenest football stadium, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects will be built in Gloucestershire, England after planning permissions were finally granted by the local council.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

In a second attempt to gain permission for the structure, blocked previously by Stroud's local council in June 2019, Zaha Hadid Architects had to modify the design, and introduce new strategies that could potentially “make up for” the destruction of the original plot and its green fields.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The modified proposal also included a new landscape and a synthetic pitch in artificial grass. Transportation and infrastructure were also tackled differently in the latest application, in order to reduce noise and traffic.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Home for the Forest Green Rovers football club named the world's greenest football club by FIFA, the 5,000-seat timber stadium, will be entirely powered by renewable energy sources, once completed.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Back in 2016, Zaha Hadid Architects was announced as the winner of the international competition to design a new football stadium for the Forest Green Rovers in Stroud, UK. The winning scheme was selected for its all-wood and sustainable approach. Every element will be constructed of sustainably sourced timber, including the structure, roof cantilevers, and louvered cladding.