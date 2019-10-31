7 Creative Solutions that Revitalize Public Spaces

Save this picture! OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates. Image © yashiro photo office

+ 26

Cities constantly go through infinite changes leaving many spaces of the urban fabric forgotten and unused. Historic buildings are refurbished and adaptive reuse takes care of its new possibilities, but what happens with public space? Small interventions with simple resources and innovative solutions are the perfect way to bring back to life these neglected alleys, plazas, highways, and incorporate them into the cities' once again.

These gestures bring new opportunities for the personal and collective appropriation and new uses of public spaces, encouraging interactions and exchange amongst users. Below are seven successful examples of this.

Save this picture! OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates. Image © yashiro photo office

Save this picture! OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates

Save this picture! OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates. Image © katuhiro hirata

Save this picture! Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio

Save this picture! Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio

Save this picture! Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio

Save this picture! The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme. Image © Edouard Sanville

Save this picture! The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme. Image © Edouard Sanville

Save this picture! City Thread / SPORTS. Image © Garey Gomez

Save this picture! City Thread / SPORTS. Image © Garey Gomez

Save this picture! Red Planet / 100architects. Image © Amey Kandalgaonkar

Save this picture! Red Planet / 100architects. Image © Amey Kandalgaonkar

Save this picture! Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett. Image © Rahul Palagani

Save this picture! Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett

Save this picture! Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett. Image © Rahul Palagani

Save this picture! A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB

Save this picture! A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects