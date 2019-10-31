World
  7 Creative Solutions that Revitalize Public Spaces

7 Creative Solutions that Revitalize Public Spaces

7 Creative Solutions that Revitalize Public Spaces
City Thread / SPORTS. Image © Garey Gomez Red Planet / 100architects. Image © Amey Kandalgaonkar Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett. Image © Rahul Palagani Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio

Cities constantly go through infinite changes leaving many spaces of the urban fabric forgotten and unused. Historic buildings are refurbished and adaptive reuse takes care of its new possibilities, but what happens with public space? Small interventions with simple resources and innovative solutions are the perfect way to bring back to life these neglected alleys, plazas, highways, and incorporate them into the cities' once again.

These gestures bring new opportunities for the personal and collective appropriation and new uses of public spaces, encouraging interactions and exchange amongst users. Below are seven successful examples of this.

OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates

OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates. Image © yashiro photo office
OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates
OMOKEN Park / Yabashi architects & associates. Image © katuhiro hirata
Infra- Space 1 / Landing Studio

Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio
Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio
Infra-Space 1 / Landing Studio. Image Courtesy of Landing Studio
The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme

The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme. Image © Edouard Sanville
The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme
The Seaside Balconies / Pseudonyme. Image © Edouard Sanville
City Thread / SPORTS

City Thread / SPORTS. Image © Garey Gomez
City Thread / SPORTS
City Thread / SPORTS. Image © Garey Gomez
Red Planet / 100architects

Red Planet / 100architects. Image © Amey Kandalgaonkar
Red Planet / 100architects
Red Planet / 100architects. Image © Amey Kandalgaonkar
Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett

Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett. Image © Rahul Palagani
Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett
Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett. Image © Rahul Palagani
A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snøhetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects

A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB
A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects
A Skate-spot near the Krymsky overpass / Snohetta + Strelka KB + Strelka Architects. Image Courtesy of Strelka KB
About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Paula Pintos. "7 Creative Solutions that Revitalize Public Spaces" 31 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927258/7-creative-solutions-that-revitalize-public-spaces/> ISSN 0719-8884

