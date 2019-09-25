World Winners of 2019 Prix Versailles Awards Announced

The world winners of the Prix Versailles 2019 were announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, celebrating 12 projects in the categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants.
The world jury was composed of David Adjaye, Kazuyo Sejima, Francesco Bandarin, Iris Van Herpen, Philippe Starck, Alondra de la Parra, Ferran Adiá and Thomas Vonier. Read on to see the selected projects.
Shops & Stores
Prix Versailles 2019 - Shops & Stores
MiCasa Vol.C - São Paulo, Brazil
Studio MK27 - São Paulo, Brazil
Special prize Interior 2019 - Shops & Stores
Celine - Miami, FL, United States
Valerio Olgiati - Flims, Switzerland
Special prize Exterior 2019 - Shops & Stores
Apple Piazza Liberty - Milan, Italy
Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom
Shopping Malls
Prix Versailles 2019 - Shopping Malls
Coal Drops Yard - London, United Kingdom
Heatherwick Studio - London, United Kingdom
Special prize Interior 2019 - Shopping Malls
Tianjin Luneng CC Plaza - Tianjin, China
Benoy - Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom
Special prize Exterior 2019 - Shopping Malls
Prado - Marseille, France
Benoy / Didier Rogeon Architectes - Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom / Marseille, France
Hotels
Prix Versailles 2019 - Hotels
Six Senses Bhutan - Thimphu - Paro - Punakha, Bhutan
Habita Architects - Bangkok, Thailand
Special prize Interior 2019 - Hotels
Niehku Mountain Villa - Riksgränsen, Sweden
Stylt Trampoli AB -Göteborg, Sweden
Special prize Exterior 2019 - Hotels
Capella Ubud - Bali, Indonesia
Bensley - Bangkok, Thailand
Restaurants
Prix Versailles 2019 - Restaurants
Song’s Chinese Cuisine - Guangzhou, China
Republican Metropolis Architecture - Guangzhou, China
Special prize Interior 2019 - Restaurants
Kyoto Hyoto - Kyoto, Japan
Chiba Manabu Architects - Tokyo, Japan
Special prize Exterior 2019 - Restaurants
Sundy Praia - Principe, São Tomé and Príncipe
Didier Lefort Architectes Associés - Boulogne-Billancourt, France