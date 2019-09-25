World
World Winners of 2019 Prix Versailles Awards Announced
The world winners of the Prix Versailles 2019 were announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, celebrating 12 projects in the categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants.

The world jury was composed of David Adjaye, Kazuyo Sejima, Francesco Bandarin, Iris Van Herpen, Philippe Starck, Alondra de la Parra, Ferran Adiá and Thomas Vonier. Read on to see the selected projects.

Shops & Stores

Prix Versailles 2019 - Shops & Stores
MiCasa Vol.C - São Paulo, Brazil
Studio MK27 - São Paulo, Brazil

Courtesy of Studio MK27
Courtesy of Studio MK27

Special prize Interior 2019 - Shops & Stores
Celine - Miami, FL, United States
Valerio Olgiati - Flims, Switzerland

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Shops & Stores
Apple Piazza Liberty - Milan, Italy
Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom

Courtesy of Apple
Courtesy of Apple

Shopping Malls

Prix Versailles 2019 - Shopping Malls
Coal Drops Yard - London, United Kingdom
Heatherwick Studio - London, United Kingdom

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Special prize Interior 2019 - Shopping Malls
Tianjin Luneng CC Plaza - Tianjin, China
Benoy - Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Shopping Malls
Prado - Marseille, France
Benoy / Didier Rogeon Architectes - Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom / Marseille, France

Hotels

Prix Versailles 2019 - Hotels
Six Senses Bhutan - Thimphu - Paro - Punakha, Bhutan
Habita Architects - Bangkok, Thailand

Special prize Interior 2019 - Hotels
Niehku Mountain Villa - Riksgränsen, Sweden
Stylt Trampoli AB -Göteborg, Sweden

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Hotels
Capella Ubud - Bali, Indonesia
Bensley - Bangkok, Thailand

Restaurants

Prix Versailles 2019 - Restaurants
Song’s Chinese Cuisine - Guangzhou, China
Republican Metropolis Architecture - Guangzhou, China

© Jack Qin | RMA, Kaijian Lee
© Jack Qin | RMA, Kaijian Lee

Special prize Interior 2019 - Restaurants
Kyoto Hyoto - Kyoto, Japan
Chiba Manabu Architects - Tokyo, Japan

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Restaurants
Sundy Praia - Principe, São Tomé and Príncipe
Didier Lefort Architectes Associés - Boulogne-Billancourt, France

