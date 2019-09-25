World Winners of 2019 Prix Versailles Awards Announced

The world winners of the Prix Versailles 2019 were announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, celebrating 12 projects in the categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels and Restaurants.

The world jury was composed of David Adjaye, Kazuyo Sejima, Francesco Bandarin, Iris Van Herpen, Philippe Starck, Alondra de la Parra, Ferran Adiá and Thomas Vonier. Read on to see the selected projects.

Shops & Stores

Prix Versailles 2019 - Shops & Stores

MiCasa Vol.C - São Paulo, Brazil

Studio MK27 - São Paulo, Brazil

Special prize Interior 2019 - Shops & Stores

Celine - Miami, FL, United States

Valerio Olgiati - Flims, Switzerland

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Shops & Stores

Apple Piazza Liberty - Milan, Italy

Foster + Partners - London, United Kingdom

Shopping Malls

Prix Versailles 2019 - Shopping Malls

Coal Drops Yard - London, United Kingdom

Heatherwick Studio - London, United Kingdom

Special prize Interior 2019 - Shopping Malls

Tianjin Luneng CC Plaza - Tianjin, China

Benoy - Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Shopping Malls

Prado - Marseille, France

Benoy / Didier Rogeon Architectes - Newark-on-Trent, United Kingdom / Marseille, France

Hotels

Prix Versailles 2019 - Hotels

Six Senses Bhutan - Thimphu - Paro - Punakha, Bhutan

Habita Architects - Bangkok, Thailand

Special prize Interior 2019 - Hotels

Niehku Mountain Villa - Riksgränsen, Sweden

Stylt Trampoli AB -Göteborg, Sweden

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Hotels

Capella Ubud - Bali, Indonesia

Bensley - Bangkok, Thailand

Restaurants

Prix Versailles 2019 - Restaurants

Song’s Chinese Cuisine - Guangzhou, China

Republican Metropolis Architecture - Guangzhou, China

Special prize Interior 2019 - Restaurants

Kyoto Hyoto - Kyoto, Japan

Chiba Manabu Architects - Tokyo, Japan

Special prize Exterior 2019 - Restaurants

Sundy Praia - Principe, São Tomé and Príncipe

Didier Lefort Architectes Associés - Boulogne-Billancourt, France