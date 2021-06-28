Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes: 15 Adaptive Reuse Projects in Ancient Churches

In the wake of the fires at Paris’ Notre Dame and the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in the past years, we have seen many architects propose new ways of rebuilding these sacred spaces, opening them up to new possibilities.



In Europe and in North America, the maintenance costs and the disuse of sacred spaces have led to the eventual abandonment of churches, shrines and monasteries with great architectural and historical value. This opened a new opportunity for investors and architects to rescue and re-contextualize the historical heritage of these buildings. Below we present 15 examples of adaptive reuse in ancient churches--transformed into hotels, homes, museums, libraries and other cultural spaces.

+ 16

Save this picture! Courtesy of Thomas Balaban Architect

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 07, 2019.