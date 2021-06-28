Rethinking Sacred Spaces for New Purposes: 15 Adaptive Reuse Projects in Ancient Churches

In the wake of the fires at Paris’ Notre Dame and the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in the past years, we have seen many architects propose new ways of rebuilding these sacred spaces, opening them up to new possibilities.
In Europe and in North America, the maintenance costs and the disuse of sacred spaces have led to the eventual abandonment of churches, shrines and monasteries with great architectural and historical value. This opened a new opportunity for investors and architects to rescue and re-contextualize the historical heritage of these buildings. Below we present 15 examples of adaptive reuse in ancient churches--transformed into hotels, homes, museums, libraries and other cultural spaces.
Santa María de Vilanova de la Barca / AleaOlea architecture & landscape
The Chapel on the Hill / Evolution Design
Church Conversion into a Residence / Linc Thelen Design + Scrafano Architects
Convent Carmen / Francesc Rifé Studio
Damião de Góis Museum and the Victims of the Inquisition / spaceworkers
Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects
Convent de Sant Francesc / David Closes
Contemporary Art Space in the Former Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89
‘De poort van Borne’ Healthcare Center / Reitsema & partners architecten
Ptuj Performance Center / ENOTA
God's Loftstory / Leijh Kappelhoff Seckel van den Dobbelsteen architecten
House In A Church / Ruud Visser Architects
The Waterdog / Klaarchitectuur
Le St-Jude / Thomas Balaban Architect
La Rectoria Chidren’s Summer Camp / OAB
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 07, 2019.