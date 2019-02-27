The Freehand Sketches of Pritzker Prize Winners

Sketches are the first inkling into the design process of an architect, a way of observing and investigating a project’s development or even representing solutions for it. Through an architect’s sketches, one can better understand how a specific design move mirrors echoes throughout an entire work. Here, we have compiled sketches by Pritzker Prize winners - designers who have been awarded the highest recognization in the field of architecture - offering diverse techniques that can certainly inspire your next freehand experiment.

Sketch - Nadir Afonso Contemporary Art Museum / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Sketch of Premabhai Hall. Image Courtesy of Pritzker Architecture Prize

Sketch - Convento Das Bernardas / Eduardo Souto de Moura

The very first sketch Gehry made of the design for the Guggenheim Bilbao. Image Courtesy of Gehry Partners

Sydney Opera House: perspective from staircase between the two halls looking towards the north. Image © Jørn Utzon

Sketch - The Pavilion / Norman Foster Foundation

Sketch - Casa da Canoa / Oscar Niemeyer

Cais das Artes, projeto de Paulo Mendes das Rocha, Vitória, ES, 2006 – obra em construção. Crédito: Reprodução Acervo Paulo Mendes da Rocha.

Philip Johnson and Gideon Ziv, Sorek Nuclear Research Center, Israel, 1956-9 (from: Zvi Efrat, The Israeli Project: Building and Architecture 1948-1973)

Sketch - Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Concept sketch for the National Assembly for Wales.. Image Courtesy of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Sketchbook: Morocco / NMK.2008.0734.124.018. Image Courtesy of Nasjonalmuseet Digital Archive

Section of Koshino House by Tadao Ando