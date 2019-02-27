World
  The Freehand Sketches of Pritzker Prize Winners

The Freehand Sketches of Pritzker Prize Winners

The Freehand Sketches of Pritzker Prize Winners, © Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners

Sketches are the first inkling into the design process of an architect, a way of observing and investigating a project’s development or even representing solutions for it. Through an architect’s sketches, one can better understand how a specific design move mirrors echoes throughout an entire work. Here, we have compiled sketches by Pritzker Prize winners - designers who have been awarded the highest recognization in the field of architecture - offering diverse techniques that can certainly inspire your next freehand experiment.

Alejandro Aravena

Sketches - Casa OchoQuebradas / ELEMENTAL
Álvaro Siza Vieira

Sketch - Nadir Afonso Contemporary Art Museum / Álvaro Siza Vieira
B.V. Doshi

Sketch of Premabhai Hall. Image Courtesy of Pritzker Architecture Prize
Eduardo Souto de Moura

Sketch - Convento Das Bernardas / Eduardo Souto de Moura
Frank Gehry

The very first sketch Gehry made of the design for the Guggenheim Bilbao. Image Courtesy of Gehry Partners
Jørn Utzon

Sydney Opera House: perspective from staircase between the two halls looking towards the north. Image © Jørn Utzon
Norman Foster

Sketch - The Pavilion / Norman Foster Foundation
Oscar Niemeyer

Sketch - Casa da Canoa / Oscar Niemeyer
Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Cais das Artes, projeto de Paulo Mendes das Rocha, Vitória, ES, 2006 – obra em construção. Crédito: Reprodução Acervo Paulo Mendes da Rocha. Image
Philip Johnson

Philip Johnson and Gideon Ziv, Sorek Nuclear Research Center, Israel, 1956-9 (from: Zvi Efrat, The Israeli Project: Building and Architecture 1948-1973)
RCR Arquitectes

Sketch - 'Els Colors' Kindergarten / RCR Arquitectes
Renzo Piano

Sketch - Château La Coste Art Gallery / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Richard Rogers

Concept sketch for the National Assembly for Wales.. Image Courtesy of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Sverre Fehn

Sketchbook: Morocco / NMK.2008.0734.124.018. Image Courtesy of Nasjonalmuseet Digital Archive
Tadao Ando

Section of Koshino House by Tadao Ando
Zaha Hadid

Rosenthal Center for Contempoary Art 2003 . Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Rosenthal Center for Contempoary Art 2003 . Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Victor Delaqua
Victor Delaqua
Author

Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "The Freehand Sketches of Pritzker Prize Winners" [O desenho à mão livre dos vencedores do Pritzker] 27 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Allen, Katherine) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912205/the-freehand-sketches-of-pritzker-prize-winners/> ISSN 0719-8884

