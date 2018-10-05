World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Airports: Examples in Plan & Section

Airports: Examples in Plan & Section

Airports: Examples in Plan & Section
© Fabián Dejtiar
© Fabián Dejtiar

Airports require architectural solutions that not only respond to the efficiency of their spaces and circulations - both operational and passenger - but also to their connection with other transport systems and terminals.

Take a look at 10 airports/terminals and their plans and section below.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport - Terminal 2 / SOM

© Robert Polidori
© Robert Polidori
via SOM
via SOM
via SOM
via SOM

Tom Bradley International Terminal / Fentress Architects

via Fentress Architects
via Fentress Architects
via Fentress Architects
via Fentress Architects
via Fentress Architects
via Fentress Architects

Pulkovo International Airport / Grimshaw Architects + Ramboll + Pascall+Watson

via Grimshaw Architects
via Grimshaw Architects
via Grimshaw Architects
via Grimshaw Architects
via Grimshaw Architects
via Grimshaw Architects

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Extension / WHLC Architecture

© Treasure Tolliver
© Treasure Tolliver
via WHLC Architecture
via WHLC Architecture
via WHLC Architecture
via WHLC Architecture

Madrid-Barajas Airport Terminal 4 / Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

via Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Estudio Lamela & Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

La Araucanía Airport / Iglesis Arquitectos

© Diego Elgueta
© Diego Elgueta
via Iglesis Arquitectos
via Iglesis Arquitectos
via Iglesis Arquitectos
via Iglesis Arquitectos

Fort McMurray International Airport / office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
via office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
via office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
via office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers
via office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers

Narita International Airport Terminal 3 / NIKKEN SEKKEI + Ryohin Keikaku + PARTY

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
via NIKKEN SEKKEI + Ryohin Keikaku + PARTY
via NIKKEN SEKKEI + Ryohin Keikaku + PARTY
via NIKKEN SEKKEI + Ryohin Keikaku + PARTY
via NIKKEN SEKKEI + Ryohin Keikaku + PARTY

Zagreb Airport / Kincl + Neidhardt + Institut IGH

© Josip Škof
© Josip Škof
via Kincl + Neidhardt + Institut IGH
via Kincl + Neidhardt + Institut IGH
via Kincl + Neidhardt + Institut IGH
via Kincl + Neidhardt + Institut IGH

Nuevo Terminal Internacional T2 Aeropuerto Internacional Alfonso Bonilla Aragón / Espacio Colectivo Arquitectos SA + Cuna Arquitectura

© Santiago Robayo
© Santiago Robayo
via Espacio Colectivo Arquitectos SA + Cuna Arquitectura
via Espacio Colectivo Arquitectos SA + Cuna Arquitectura
via Espacio Colectivo Arquitectos SA + Cuna Arquitectura
via Espacio Colectivo Arquitectos SA + Cuna Arquitectura
News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Airports: Examples in Plan & Section" [Aeropuerto: ejemplos en planta y sección] 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903169/airports-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884
