4 Buildings Shortlisted for the RIBA 2018 International Prize

Save this picture! Il Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) / Boeri Studio. Image © Giovanni Nardi

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist of four finalist projects in the running for the 2018 RIBA International Prize. A biennial award open to any qualified architect in the world, the International Prize seeks to name the world’s “most inspirational and significant” building. Criteria for consideration include the demonstration of “design excellence, architectural ambition, and [delivery of] meaningful social impact.”

The inaugural prize was awarded to Grafton Architects in 2016 for their UTEC university building in Lima, Peru, described as a “modern-day Machu Picchu.”

This year, four finalists were chosen from a longlist of 20 buildings across 16 countries. The winner, to be announced on 29th November, will be chosen by a jury including Elizabeth Diller of Diller Scofidio + Renfro (chairperson), Joshua Bolchover of Rural Urban Framework, Gloria Cabral of Gabinete de Arquitectura, Peter Clegg of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, and Kazuyo Sejima of SANAA.

Whilst these four buildings are in different time zones and continents, like all great architecture they share common qualities, of particular note is their sensitivity to their local environment and their responsiveness to the particular needs of the people that will use them.

-Ben Derbyshire, President, RIBA

Below, we outline the four projects in the running for the 2018 RIBA International Prize.

Save this picture! Central European University (Phase 1) / O’Donnell + Tuomey. Image © Tam Bujnovszky

Located in Budapest, Hungary, the RIBA Gold Medal-winning architects “have added a new limestone-clad building to a street in the heart of Budapest. Drawing on the city’s unique vernacular, the new design skilfully knits together several historical buildings and courtyards to create an internal sequence of spaces and routes.”

+ 20

Save this picture! Children Village / Aleph Zero + Rosenbaum. Image © Leonardo Finotti

A boarding school on the edge of the Amazon in Brazil, the architects “exploited the abundant natural resources surrounding the site in an innovative way, thus promoting both economic and environmental sustainability.”

+ 20

Save this picture! Toho Gakuen School of Music / Nikken Sekkei. Image © Harunori Noda

Situated in Tokyo, “this virtuoso piece of architecture has an almost village-like quality with independent teaching spaces, neat communal spaces, and lots of natural light thanks to exposure to the exterior.”

+ 20

Save this picture! Il Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) / Boeri Studio. Image © Giovanni Nardi

The second of two sustainable residential towers in Milan, the scheme serves to “increase biodiversity by repopulating the city’s flora and fauna, [while creating] its own microclimate to filter fine particles and improve air quality.”

+ 20

The four projects were chosen from an extensive longlist, which can be viewed here.

News via: RIBA