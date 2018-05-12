World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Toshiko Mori Pursues Dialogue That Transcends Time and Space

Toshiko Mori Pursues Dialogue That Transcends Time and Space

Toshiko Mori Pursues Dialogue That Transcends Time and Space

Continuing their Time-Space-Existence series of monthly videos leading up to this year’s Venice BiennalePLANE—SITE have released a new conversation with architect and former Harvard GSD chair of architecture Toshiko Mori. Each video highlights the ideas that drive the work of well-known designers, with this episode focusing on Mori’s philosophy of visual communication, dialogue with history and considering the future in her work.

Courtesy of Tashiko Mori Architect © Paul Warchol © Hiroshi Abe © Iwan Baan + 15

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tashiko Mori Architect
Courtesy of Tashiko Mori Architect

“Architecture is a product of a dialogue,” says Mori, surrounded by immaculate white and natural wood-toned models. She then explains how drawing remains a vital tool for engaging in this dialogue, as it can facilitate communication across language barriers, as well as in areas of the world without access to computers.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Mori goes on to say how architecture allows her to engage in dialogue with previous generations of designers by making design decisions that engage with their precedent through contrast or contradiction. She also alludes to the power of sustainable architecture to create connections to the future, citing the Native American idea that with “every single decision you make, you should think of seven generations ahead.”  

Save this picture!
© Hiroshi Abe
© Hiroshi Abe

Explore all of the videos in the Time-Space-Existence series here on ArchDaily.

News via: PLANE-SITE.

Cite: Jack McManus. "Toshiko Mori Pursues Dialogue That Transcends Time and Space " 12 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894176/toshiko-mori-pursues-dialogue-that-transcends-time-and-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

