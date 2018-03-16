World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Competition-Winning Students Design and Build Pavilions for Remote Chinese School

Competition-Winning Students Design and Build Pavilions for Remote Chinese School

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Competition-Winning Students Design and Build Pavilions for Remote Chinese School
Save this picture!
Competition-Winning Students Design and Build Pavilions for Remote Chinese School, © Jakub Andrzejewski
© Jakub Andrzejewski

For students of architecture, few things are as thrilling as seeing one of their designs physically built. For a group of Polish and Norwegian-based students, this dream has become a reality.

Having won the 120 Hours student competition in 2017, the Warsaw University of Technology team behind the “In ‘n’ Out Village” winning proposal has combined with students at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design to realize the design, constructing 19 pavilions in a Chinese schoolyard.

© Jakub Andrzejewski © Jakub Andrzejewski Courtesy of PR 120 Hours Courtesy of PR 120 Hours + 20

Save this picture!
© Jakub Andrzejewski
© Jakub Andrzejewski
Save this picture!
© Tarjei Svalastog
© Tarjei Svalastog

The 120 Hours competition in 2017 saw participation from over 3000 students, with the winning “In ‘n’ Out Village” design proposing several small, flexible outdoor reading and eating pavilions for an elementary school in a small village in the Guizhou province in China.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours

To finalize and construct the project, a new student-led masters course was created at the Oslo School of Architecture, with the sole purpose of developing and building the proposal on site. Throughout the process, students ensured the project was buildable with hand tools, by students with varying construction experience, and using local suppliers from the remote Chinese countryside.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours

The students were challenged to overcome linguistic and geographic differences throughout the project, commuting back and forth between Oslo and Warsaw to discuss ideas and construct prototypes, as well as navigating the Chinese bureaucratic system. Finally, in October 2017, the students traveled to China to finalize and construct the project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours
Courtesy of PR 120 Hours

The project now stands completed at the Lian Meng primary School in Pu'an City, Guizhou province, China, with a book about the project to be published in March 2018.

Save this picture!
© Hanna Hovland Johanson
© Hanna Hovland Johanson
Save this picture!
© Hanna Hovland Johanson
© Hanna Hovland Johanson

The full list of students involved in the project is as follows:

Bjørnar Andersen
Jakub Andrzejewski
Torfinn Truchs Erga
Johanne Hoffmann
Hanna Hovland Johanson
Agnieszka Ko3aciñska
Sindre Nordli Skjeggestad
Tarjei Svalastog
Kathrine Vangen
Seweryn Zawada

News via: 120 Hours

120 Hours Announces Winners of Its 2017 Competition, "The Way of the Buyi"

International student architecture competition 120 Hours has announced the winners of its 2017 competition, "The Way of the Buiy." For this year's edition of the challenge, which gives participants just 5 days from the announcement of the brief to its deadline to conceive a project, students were asked to design a 100-square-meter building housing a canteen and library for the LiangMeng school complex, located in the rural area of Puan City, China.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Competition-Winning Students Design and Build Pavilions for Remote Chinese School" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890879/competition-winning-students-design-and-build-pavilions-for-remote-chinese-school/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »