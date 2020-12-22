Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. China
  5. Wuyishan Bamboo Raft Factory / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

Wuyishan Bamboo Raft Factory / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

Save this project
Wuyishan Bamboo Raft Factory / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

© Shengliang Su© Shengliang Su© Shengliang Su© Shengliang Su+ 66

  • Curated by Joanna Wong
Factory
China
  • Lead Architect:Li Hua
  • Design Team:Elisabet Aguilar Palau, Jie Zhang, Laijing Zhu, Erxun Lai (site architect), Martino Aviles, Nan Jiang, Weiwen Shi, Junqin Lian
  • Client:WuyishanTourism Development Incorporated Company
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Located atop a plateau in the rural Xingcun village, the building complex is a manufacturing and storage facility of bamboo rafts, used to sail the nearby Nine Bend River in Wuyi Mountain for tourism. Each winter 22,000 bamboo stems are harvested which, following a storage period, are used to manufacture 1,800 bamboo rafts annually.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Workshop Axonometric
Workshop Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Its architecture and layout reflect distinct programmatic, topographical, and climatic requirements. The “L” shaped manufacturing workshop accommodates six fire areas for the bending of the bamboo and the assembling of rafts. The interior of the workshop is an open layout of 14 meters span required for the working space. Natural light is filtered through oblique skylights, which are oriented northward in order to get softer and homogeneous light.

Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan

Aside from the working areas, the workshop houses resting spaces, storage rooms, restrooms, courtyards, and other service functions. The office and dormitory building adopts a veranda layout, with offices occupying the first floor, and dormitory and cafeteria occupying the second floor. Bamboo stalks are applied along the veranda to form shading louvers, which also provide well-ventilated insulation.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Considering the principle of localization and economy, in-situ concrete is used for the structure, hollow concrete blocks for the exterior wall system, cement tile for the roofing material, and bamboo and wood for the sunshading, doors, windows and handrails. Without overmuch surface finishing, all the materials present their own characters.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The industrial character of the project discourages superfluous design; by using the most basic elements for its construction, the architecture naturally reveals its structural and material logic. The project reconciles aesthetic simplicity with an economy of means, by which the architecture can demonstrate its resolution of form and function.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryChina
Cite: "Wuyishan Bamboo Raft Factory / TAO - Trace Architecture Office" 22 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/878703/wuyishan-bamboo-raft-factory-tao-trace-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

武夷山竹筏育制场 / 迹·建筑事务所（TAO）

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream