17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects

Save this picture! Wolf Prix. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

The napkin sketch has always had its place in architecture. In 2015, some of the world's more respected architects donated their very own conceptual doodles to the NewSchool of Architecture & Design and San Diego American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) in an effort that helped raise thousands to fund scholarships and programs for architecture students.

"The event was a big success,” said David Garcia back then, a NewSchool architecture undergraduate and fundraising chair for the AIAS event. “Personally, this project means a lot to me, and not just because of the time and involvement, but because this is a nice way to bring students and their favorite architects together, even if it's just through a sketch. Plus, since it's a fundraiser, the proceeds have been a great help to the success of the chapter.”

Take a look at all 17 napkin sketches from Bjarke Ingels, Wolf Prix, Thom Mayne, Robert Venturi, Zaha Hadid and others.

+ 17

Save this picture! Bjarke Ingels . Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Ben Van Berkel. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Robert Venturi. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Len Zegarski. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Greg Lynn. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Cesar Pelli. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Billie Tsien. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Antonie Predock. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Peter Kulper. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Neil Denari. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Peter Bohlin. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Massimiliano Fuksas. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Kurt Hunker. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Thom Mayne. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Save this picture! Zaha Hadid. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Learn more about the napkin exchange and the NewSchool.