World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects

17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects
Save this picture!
17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects, Wolf Prix. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Wolf Prix. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

The napkin sketch has always had its place in architecture. In 2015, some of the world's more respected architects donated their very own conceptual doodles to the NewSchool of Architecture & Design and San Diego American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) in an effort that helped raise thousands to fund scholarships and programs for architecture students.

"The event was a big success,” said David Garcia back then, a NewSchool architecture undergraduate and fundraising chair for the AIAS event. “Personally, this project means a lot to me, and not just because of the time and involvement, but because this is a nice way to bring students and their favorite architects together, even if it's just through a sketch. Plus, since it's a fundraiser, the proceeds have been a great help to the success of the chapter.”

Take a look at all 17 napkin sketches from Bjarke Ingels, Wolf Prix, Thom Mayne, Robert Venturi, Zaha Hadid and others.

Zaha Hadid. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego Thom Mayne. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego Kurt Hunker. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego Massimiliano Fuksas. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego + 17

Save this picture!
Bjarke Ingels . Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Bjarke Ingels . Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Ben Van Berkel. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Ben Van Berkel. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Robert Venturi. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Robert Venturi. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Len Zegarski. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Len Zegarski. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Greg Lynn. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Greg Lynn. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Cesar Pelli. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Cesar Pelli. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Billie Tsien. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Billie Tsien. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Antonie Predock. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Antonie Predock. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Peter Kulper. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Peter Kulper. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Neil Denari. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Neil Denari. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Peter Bohlin. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Peter Bohlin. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Massimiliano Fuksas. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Massimiliano Fuksas. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Kurt Hunker. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Kurt Hunker. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Thom Mayne. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Thom Mayne. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego
Zaha Hadid. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

Learn more about the napkin exchange and the NewSchool.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Karissa Rosenfield
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Karissa Rosenfield. "17 Napkin Sketches by Famous Architects" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/639533/17-napkin-sketches-by-famous-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Wolf Prix. Image Courtesy of NewSchool and AIAS San Diego

17位著名建筑师的餐巾纸涂鸦

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream