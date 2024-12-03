Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Beijing, as the cultural and political center of China, embodies a rich architectural language that bridges history and modernity, tradition and innovation, showcasing the city's profound depth and diversity. From monumental landmarks like CITIC Tower and Daxing International Airport to the hidden courtyard renovations nestled within the city's historic hutongs; from the dramatic revitalization of the Shougang industrial site to the refined transformations of Baiziwan and Baitasi, Beijing's architectural achievements continue to captivate and inspire. Every space tells a unique story of the city, blending heritage with contemporary vibrancy.

In this city, memories are preserved, and vitality thrives. Let us step into Beijing, rediscovering the "new Beijing" within the "old Beijing" through the lens of its architecture, and experience the depth of time and the pulse of the city in its dynamic spaces.

Beijing Architecture City Guide: 28 Projects to Understand Contemporary Architecture in a 3,000-Year-Old City - Image 11 of 30Beijing Architecture City Guide: 28 Projects to Understand Contemporary Architecture in a 3,000-Year-Old City - Image 12 of 30Beijing Architecture City Guide: 28 Projects to Understand Contemporary Architecture in a 3,000-Year-Old City - Image 13 of 30Beijing Architecture City Guide: 28 Projects to Understand Contemporary Architecture in a 3,000-Year-Old City - Image 18 of 30

The following list showcases 28 projects highlighting the diversity in its built environment and the renowned architects who have completed projects in the city-state.

Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Hufton+Crow

Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Hufton+Crow

Shougang NO.3 Blast Furnace Museum / CCTN Design

© Dong Wang

Botanic Garden of International Horticultural Expo in Beijing (2019) / URBANUS

©Wang Hui

CITIC Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

© KPF

Beijing Fengtai Station / gmp Architects

© Schran Images

Beijing City Library / Snøhetta

© Yumeng Zhu

Songzhuang Micro Community Park / Crossboundaries

© Yu Bai

Tencent Beijing Headquarters / OMA

© Ossip van Duivenbode

Beijing Performing Arts Centre / Schmidt Hammer Lassen + Perkins&Will

© Yumeng Zhu

Beijing Capital Museum / AREP

© D. Boy de la Tour

Brick Art Museum / Dong Yugan

© Lian He

CUBE Art Museum at 798 / Studio Zhu-Pei

© Runzi Zhu

Whitestone Gallery Beijing 798 / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Yumeng Zhu

UCCA Regeneration / OMA

© Bian Jie

Guardian Art Center in Beijing / Büro Ole Scheeren

© Iwan Baan

M Woods Entrance Revitalization / Vector Architects

© Xia Zhi

Baitasi Hutong Gallery / DnA

© Xia Zhi

Canal Art Museum / officePROJECT

© Ke Chang

Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

© Qingshan Wu

the Conversion of No. 28 Dayuan Hu Tong / Atelier Li Xinggang

© Shengliang Su

Baiziwan Social Housing / MAD Architects

© Arch-Exist

Micro-Hutong / standardarchitecture

© Chen Su

Courtyard 35 / WAY Studio

© Yuan Gao

ARVO 16_30 Hotel / DL Atelier

© Yumeng Zhu

Apple Store Sanlitun / Foster + Partners

© Apple

Children's Community Centre The Playscape / waa

© Fangfang Tian

LiYuan Library / Li Xiaodong Atelier

© Li Xiaodong Atelier

