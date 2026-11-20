Prestige University by Sanjay Puri Architects . Image © Vinay Panjwani

The second round of award winners of the 2026 World Architecture Festival (WAF) have been announced, following Day Two of the world's largest international live-judged architectural event, being held at Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In total, the three-day festival will see over 400 live pitches from the 2026 finalists in front of over 130 international judges. Today has seen shortlisted projects from around the world compete for 19 award categories within Completed Buildings, Future Projects, Interiors and Landscape. Award winners include Sanjay Puri Architects, OHLAB, Snøhetta and Terreform ONE.

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Completed Buildings

Related Article World Architecture Festival 2026: Day One Winners Announced

Display: Parque Quintana Roo by AIDIA STUDIO in Chetumal, Mexico

Health: Heartland Whole Health Institute by Marlon Blackwell Architects in Bentonville, United States

Higher Education and Research: Prestige University by Sanjay Puri Architects in Indore, India

Hotel & Leisure supported by GROHE: Saha Casa Boutique Hotel by Ho Khue Architects in Da Nang, Vietnam

Mixed-Use: Sydney Fish Market designed by 3XN GXN in association with BVN Architecture and Aspect Studios in Sydney, Australia

Shopping: Refurbishment of L'Illa Diagonal by Batlleiroig Arquitectura in Barcelona, Spain

Transport: Metro Tunnel Project by RSHP, Hassell & WW+P in Melbourne, Australia

Future Projects

Commercial Mixed-Use: North Foothills of Guishan Mountain: Hanyang Manufactory & Automobile Works by Atelier Glow Limited in Wuhan, China

Competition Entries: to:en by Kerimov Architects in Trondheim, Norway

Culture: Liaobu Intangible Culture Heritage Center by Studio Link-Arc in Dongguan, China

Experimental: Coding Kelp: Artificial Reef and Data Archive by Terreform ONE in Vancouver Island, Canada

Health: Tubman Center For Health and Freedom by EVOKE Studio Architecture in Seattle, Washington

House: Circus Maximus Villa by Carlo Berarducci Architecture in Rome, Italy

Residential: Alana Tower by Herzog & de Meuron in Tirana, Albania

Interiors

Public Buildings: Omaha Central Library by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture in collaboration with HDR in Omaha, United States

Residential (single dwelling): Rowen House by Wang Architects in South Melbourne, Australia

Retail: Paseo del Born 6 by OHLAB in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Temporary/Meanwhile uses: Renaissance of the Real – Snøhetta, USM Modular Furniture and Annabelle Schneider by Snøhetta in Milan, Italy

Tomorrow, on the final day of the festival, prize winners across all 42 categories winners announced so far will compete for the ultimate accolades of World Building of the Year, World Interior of the Year, and Future Project of the Year. All the overall winners will be announced at a grand finale Gala Dinner at Broward County Convention Center, along with a host of Special Prizes, including the Sustainability Prize, supported by ROCKWOOL, on November 20.