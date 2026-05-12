Renaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture

Save this picture! Courtesy of USM and Snøhetta

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Text description provided by the architects. USM Modular Furniture, in partnership with the transdisciplinary architecture studio Snøhetta, is proud to announce Renaissance of the Real, a multisensory installation by Swiss artist and experience designer Annabelle Schneider. Debuting at the prestigious Fondazione Luigi Rovati during Milan Design Week (April 20–26, 2026), the project invites visitors to step away from digital acceleration and rediscover the sensory intelligence of the physical body.