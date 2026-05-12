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Renaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture

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Renaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture - Exterior PhotographyRenaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture - Image 3 of 20Renaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture - Interior PhotographyRenaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture - Interior Photography, BedroomRenaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
Milano, Italy
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Renaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of USM and Snøhetta

Text description provided by the architects. USM Modular Furniture, in partnership with the transdisciplinary architecture studio Snøhetta, is proud to announce Renaissance of the Real, a multisensory installation by Swiss artist and experience designer Annabelle Schneider. Debuting at the prestigious Fondazione Luigi Rovati during Milan Design Week (April 20–26, 2026), the project invites visitors to step away from digital acceleration and rediscover the sensory intelligence of the physical body.

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Cite: "Renaissance of the Real Multisensory Installation - Milan Design Week 2026 / Snøhetta + USM Modular Furniture" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041331/renaissance-of-the-real-multisensory-installation-milan-design-week-2026-snohetta-plus-usm-modular-furniture> ISSN 0719-8884

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