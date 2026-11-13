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SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta

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A new microlibrary project by Indonesian studio SHAU is under construction in Jakarta. The Microlibrary Taman Puring is part of the microlibraries initiative designed and organized by SHAU Rotterdam-Bandung (Florian Heinzelmann and Daliana Suryawinata), in collaboration with the City of Jakarta and the Microlibrary Foundation, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to expanding a network of sustainable, multifunctional community reading spaces across low-income neighborhoods in Indonesia. SHAU's first project, Kampung Mrican Phase 1, received the highest prize in the social architecture category of the Ammodo Architecture Award 2025, funding that made possible the realization of this second one.

SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 2 of 14SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 3 of 14SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 4 of 14SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 5 of 14SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - More Images+ 9

SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 2 of 14
Microlibrary Taman Puring by SHAU. Project renderings, 2026. Image © SHAU

Microlibrary Taman Puring broke ground on October 24, 2026, and is expected to be completed and celebrated as part of Jakarta's 500th anniversary in June 2027. The project is set within a park in South Jakarta, with abundant vegetation incorporated into the design. The building is designed with spiraling, curved concrete that supports a lightweight green roof, creating shaded, semi-outdoor reading spaces between the spiral rooms. During the design process, consultations and workshops with different disability communities, including Yayasan Menembus Batas and Mitra Inspirasi Pendidikan Indonesia (MIPI), took place to integrate universal access into the design, including wheelchair accessibility and accommodations for users with visual impairments.

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Microlibrary Taman Puring by SHAU. Project renderings, 2026. Image © SHAU

SHAU's Kampung Mrican Phase 1, recognized by the Ammodo Architecture Award 2025, also involved kampung residents in the design process. The project comprises a library, playground, public space, flood-control post, community garden, bridge, and sidewalk system. It was carried out in collaboration with the PKP Directorate under the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. The aim of the Ministry's program is to enhance living conditions by upgrading infrastructure, creating an opportunity to encourage reading in the area while accommodating community activities. Taman Puring joins seven other buildings designed by SHAU for the microlibraries network.

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SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 4 of 14
Kampung Mrican Phase 1 by SHAU. Image © Ammodo Architecture - Andreas Perbowo Widityawan
SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta - Image 5 of 14
Kampung Mrican Phase 1 by SHAU. Image © Ammodo Architecture - Andreas Perbowo Widityawan

Libraries are an essential part of the cultural ecosystem, as they foster many different approaches to the arts and the imagination. Various culture-oriented architectural projects are being developed around the world. In Australia, the new Powerhouse Parramatta museum and cultural center, designed by Moreau Kusunoki and Genton, opened on November 7. The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity has unveiled the masterplan for its forthcoming archives in Marin County, California, transforming a mid-century modern warehouse into a cultural destination. Kengo Kuma & Associates, in collaboration with Cornelius Vöge Atelier for Architecture and Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, designed KAI Water Culture House in Copenhagen, set to open on December 5, 2026. The project combines ten indoor and outdoor pools, wellness facilities, cultural spaces and access to Copenhagen Harbor.

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Antonia Piñeiro
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Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "SHAU’s Microlibraries Initiative Expands with a New Project in Jakarta" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188561/shaus-microlibraries-initiative-expands-with-a-new-project-in-jakarta> ISSN 0719-8884

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Microlibrary Taman Puring by SHAU. Project renderings, 2026. Image © SHAU

SHAU“微型图书馆”计划在雅加达迎来新项目，规模持续扩大

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