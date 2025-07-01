Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Design
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia

Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia

Save

Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia - Exterior PhotographyKampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia - Image 3 of 45Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia - Interior PhotographyKampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia - WaterfrontKampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Urban Design, Library, Community
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: SHAU Indonesia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4353
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Instansi Direktorat PKP
  • Lead Architects: Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata
  • Lead Team: Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata
  • Design Team: Aditya Kusuma, Aprilea Ariadi, Ben Kurniawan, Hoseo Viadolorosa, Muhammad Ichsan, Muhammad Arkan Haqqi, Zaky Abdullah
  • Project Management: Instansi Direktorat PKP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Pauline Boedianto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ruang Jelajah
  • General Constructing: DIWONGSO AGUNG KONSTRUKSI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KOTAKU and DLH Kabupaten Sleman
  • City: Yogyakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia - Waterfront
© Instansi Direktorat PKP

Text description provided by the architects. Kampungs (villages) represent a distinct urban form in Indonesian cities, characterized by high-density, low-rise buildings. Kampung Mrican in Yogyakarta is in proximity to two large universities and therefore provides residential rentals too. Improving kampungs demands context-sensitive, acupunctural design rather than top-down planning, ensuring the preservation of original fabric and identity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SHAU Indonesia
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityIndonesia
Cite: "Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031619/kampung-mrican-phase-1-and-microlibrary-pringwulung-shau-indonesia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor Showers

Check the latest Outdoor Showers

Top #Tags