Kampung Mrican Phase 1 and Microlibrary Pringwulung / SHAU Indonesia

•
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
-
Architects: SHAU Indonesia
- Area: 4353 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Instansi Direktorat PKP
-
Lead Architects: Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata
- Category: Urban Design, Library, Community
- Lead Team: Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata
- Design Team: Aditya Kusuma, Aprilea Ariadi, Ben Kurniawan, Hoseo Viadolorosa, Muhammad Ichsan, Muhammad Arkan Haqqi, Zaky Abdullah
- Project Management: Instansi Direktorat PKP
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Pauline Boedianto
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ruang Jelajah
- General Constructing: DIWONGSO AGUNG KONSTRUKSI
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KOTAKU and DLH Kabupaten Sleman
- City: Yogyakarta
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Kampungs (villages) represent a distinct urban form in Indonesian cities, characterized by high-density, low-rise buildings. Kampung Mrican in Yogyakarta is in proximity to two large universities and therefore provides residential rentals too. Improving kampungs demands context-sensitive, acupunctural design rather than top-down planning, ensuring the preservation of original fabric and identity.