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What Architecture Brings Together: Encounters at Open House Valencia 2026

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Architectural mediation is also a form of spatial and urban production. Open House Valencia offers a way of understanding it as a relational practice capable of introducing new dynamics into the everyday structure of the city. Its urban dimension takes shape through a temporary infrastructure that redistributes attention, access and urban rhythms, bringing together spaces that usually remain outside the scope of shared experience.

Through this infrastructure, buildings enter into a wider network of relationships shaped by different temporalities, scales and forms of urban life. Architecture enters circulation as knowledge, memory and experience; buildings acquire new positions within a network of urban references, while collective attention shifts towards spaces, histories and relationships revealing connections that may otherwise remain dispersed across the urban experience.

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Valentina Díaz
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Cite: Valentina Díaz. "What Architecture Brings Together: Encounters at Open House Valencia 2026" 13 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188503/what-architecture-brings-together-encounters-at-open-house-valencia-2026> ISSN 0719-8884

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