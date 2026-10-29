  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

9:46
9:46

Written by

Balsa Crosetto Piazzi is an architecture practice founded in 2015, based in Córdoba, Argentina, and Boston, USA. Led by architects Juan Manuel Balsa, Rocío Crosetto Brizzio, and Leandro Piazzi, the core of their work is the material side of architecture. For them, a building is not just a finished object, but rather a way to organize everything that goes into making it. Their work is shaped by a slow process; during the construction and design stages, they pay attention to where the materials come from, who does the work, what skills those people already have, and what's actually available nearby. This allows their built work to become a platform that serves as a starting point, bringing all of these pieces together. In that sense, they also describe their projects as opportunities to "deconstruct entrenched conditions."

Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 3 of 13Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 7 of 13Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 8 of 13Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 9 of 13Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - More Images+ 8

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Constructed Fictions: Inside the Work of Balsa Crosetto Piazzi" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187467/constructed-fictions-inside-the-work-of-balsa-crosetto-piazzi> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Pabellón IX BIAU. Image © Federico Cairoli

建构的虚构：深入 Balsa Crosetto Piazzi 的建筑实践

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags