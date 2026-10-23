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Scaffolding as Interior Architecture: The Longevity of Temporary Structures

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Scaffolding is perhaps one of architecture's most familiar temporary structures. It accompanies buildings through construction, maintenance, and renovation, only to disappear once its work is complete. Yet its apparent impermanence conceals a different kind of longevity. Scaffolding systems are designed to be assembled, dismantled, transported, and reused, with standardized components robust enough to withstand repeated handling and changing site conditions. Their temporary character lies less in the material itself than in the duration of each assembly.

This logic is not unfamiliar in furniture design. Dieter Rams's 606 Universal Shelving System, designed for Vitsœ in 1960, established a modular approach in which shelves, cabinets, and other components could be rearranged, expanded, or transported as circumstances changed. Similarly, IKEA's modular storage systems popularized and demonstrated how furniture can be understood as a collection of interchangeable parts rather than a singular, finished object. Although different in material and intended lifespan, these systems share an important principle: longevity can be achieved through adaptability rather than permanence of arrangement.

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Scaffolding as Interior Architecture: The Longevity of Temporary Structures" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187248/scaffolding-as-interior-architecture-the-longevity-of-temporary-structures> ISSN 0719-8884

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Jinhui Restaurant, Livat Shanghai / Atelier Alittle. Image © Xiang Cheng

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