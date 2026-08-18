From Tent to Terminal: Bedouin Craft in Contemporary Infrastructure

Save this picture! The Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport. Image © Diriyah Biennale Foundation

Across the Gulf, Bedouin heritage often enters architecture first as an image. Airport terminals recall tent silhouettes, visitor centres incorporate woven screens, and pavilions reinterpret traditional textiles as decorative façades. These references have become a familiar visual language for expressing regional identity. They also risk reducing one of the world's most sophisticated vernacular building traditions to an architectural motif. Long before the Bedouin tent became a cultural symbol, it was an environmental technology: a lightweight, adaptable structure capable of creating comfort in one of the planet's most demanding climates. What contemporary infrastructure may inherit is not the tent's silhouette, but the construction intelligence woven into it.

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The Bedouin black tent, traditionally woven from goat hair by women practising Al Sadu weaving, demonstrates a remarkably precise understanding of climate and material. The material works with desert conditions instead of resisting them. Goat-hair fibres swell when exposed to moisture, tightening the weave to resist rain, and loosen as they dry, allowing air to circulate during intense heat. Individual textile strips are woven separately before being stitched into larger membranes, enabling damaged sections to be repaired or replaced without dismantling the entire structure.

Supported by poles and tensioned ropes instead of rigid walls, the tent remains lightweight, portable, and adaptable to changing patterns of movement. Filtered shade, moving air, and permeability create comfort without complete enclosure. Recognised by UNESCO as an important element of intangible cultural heritage, Al Sadu represents far more than a craft tradition; it contains a sophisticated understanding of environmental performance achieved through material knowledge rather than mechanical technology.

For decades, these ideas were discussed mainly as vernacular architecture. The Hajj Terminal changed that. Completed in 1981, the Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah transformed the environmental logic of the Bedouin tent into one of the twentieth century's most ambitious pieces of transport infrastructure. Beyond borrowing the tent merely as a cultural image, architects at SOM explicitly described the project as a reinterpretation of the Bedouin tent, translating its lightweight construction into a vast cable-supported tensile membrane system. The result was not simply a dramatic roof, but an entirely different approach to accommodating people in an extreme climate.

The terminal's celebrated PTFE-coated fabric canopy stretches across hundreds of modular roof bays, creating expansive shaded spaces that remain naturally ventilated while accommodating the extraordinary seasonal demands of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Unlike conventional airport terminals designed around permanently enclosed, mechanically conditioned halls, the Hajj Terminal accepts that comfort in the desert can emerge through shade, airflow, and openness. Millions of pilgrims occupy these spaces during peak periods before the infrastructure returns to a quieter operational rhythm for the rest of the year. In many ways, its spatial intelligence mirrors that of the Bedouin encampment itself: modular rather than monolithic, flexible rather than fixed, and organised around temporary but highly efficient occupation. The project proved that environmental knowledge developed at the scale of a family dwelling could also organise national infrastructure.

Subsequent generations of Gulf infrastructure reveal an interesting shift. Explicit references to Bedouin architecture have become less common. The environmental strategies, however, continue to reappear. Foster + Partners' Red Sea International Airport, for example, draws inspiration primarily from the surrounding desert landscape rather than Bedouin settlements. Its modular terminal clusters, lightweight roof structures, and carefully shaded circulation spaces are presented as responses to climate, energy efficiency, and future expansion rather than cultural symbolism. The result is unexpectedly familiar: lightweight structures, generous shade, modular growth and buildings that remain adaptable over time. The resemblance is less about influence than about arriving at similar solutions under similar climatic pressures. Faced with the same desert climate, architects repeatedly arrive at principles already embedded within Bedouin construction.

A comparable evolution can be observed in projects beyond transport infrastructure. Grimshaw's Terra Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai demonstrates how large roof canopies can function as environmental infrastructure rather than purely formal expression. The pavilion's expansive shading system filters intense solar radiation while creating usable public space beneath it, reducing dependence on enclosed conditioned environments. Likewise, visitor facilities across AlUla and landscape projects such as the Wadi Hanifah Visitor Centre increasingly prioritise passive cooling, landscape integration, and filtered environmental conditions over iconic architectural form. These projects rarely resemble tents. What they borrow is the way tents work.

This distinction may appear subtle, but it fundamentally changes how architectural heritage is understood. Too often, discussions of regional identity focus on preserving appearances while overlooking the knowledge systems that generated them. Bedouin construction was never remarkable because tents looked distinctive. They were remarkable because they solved complex environmental problems using locally available materials, reversible construction, and extraordinary material efficiency. The lesson lies in understanding why weaving produced comfort, flexibility, and repair rather than copying its patterns.

As architecture confronts increasingly extreme climates, growing resource constraints, and more dynamic patterns of occupation, these lessons become newly relevant. Airports designed for fluctuating passenger volumes, temporary cultural events, disaster relief infrastructure, and rapidly expanding desert settlements all require buildings capable of adapting without excessive material consumption or mechanical dependence. Its principles of lightweight assembly, modular repair, passive environmental control, and climatic responsiveness align closely with many of the ambitions now driving sustainable architecture worldwide.

The Hajj Terminal continues to resonate more than four decades after its completion, for its enduring significance lies in demonstrating that indigenous knowledge can operate confidently within contemporary engineering. It showed that tradition need not survive only through preservation; it can evolve through translation. Desert infrastructure will not become more regionally grounded by repeating the image of the Bedouin tent. It will do so by understanding the environmental intelligence woven into its construction.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: The Architecture of Craft: Handmade Stories in a Digital Age. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.