World
Red Sea International Airport by Foster + Partners Under Construction in Saudi Arabia

Construction has begun on the new Red Sea International Airport by Foster + Partners in Saudi Arabia. The airport is located on the country's west coast, and is part of the larger Red Sea Project and tourism development. The design was inspired by the "colors and textures of the desert landscape" and will feature a series of five pod structures arranged radially around a central drop-off and pick-up space.

Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Designed to reach a capacity of one million passengers a year by 2030, the new airport is made to serve tourists visiting The Red Sea Project development. Between the project's five formal pod shapes will be spaces filled with greenery for the first stage of the arrivals process. Each of the five pods can be operated independently as a "mini terminal" where others can be shut down to reduce energy demands, while two wings will contain the airport's ancillary spaces: hangers, logistics and baggage handling facilities.

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: “The Red Sea Airport has been envisaged as a gateway to one of the most unique resorts in the world and an integral part of the visitor experience. Inspired by the colors and textures of the desert landscape, the sustainable design seeks to create a calm and luxurious journey through the terminal. It will become a transit hub for visitors coming in by both land and air. We look forward to working with the Red Sea Development Company to fulfil the vision for this ambitious one-of-a-kind project.”

Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Courtesy of Foster + Partners

The studio is aiming for the Red Sea International Airport to achieve a LEED Platinum sustainability rating, and the project is set for completion next year.

Eric Baldwin
Eric Baldwin
Author

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Red Sea International Airport by Foster + Partners Under Construction in Saudi Arabia" 02 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957809/red-sea-international-airport-by-foster-plus-partners-under-construction-in-saudi-arabia> ISSN 0719-8884

