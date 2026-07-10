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Growing Knowledge in Wood: 10 Timber Pavilion Experiments from the Classroom

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Wood is among architecture's oldest and most familiar materials, yet its contemporary use raises complex questions about environmental impact, resource availability, material provenance, and circularity in relation to local economies. At the same time, advances in computational design, CNC machining, and robotic fabrication are also reshaping how timber is designed and assembled, opening new possibilities for structural innovation and formal expression while redefining the balance between automation, labor, and efficiency.

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Bringing these environmental and technological considerations together, many university design-build programs use timber pavilions as fertile grounds for architectural experimentation, allowing students to test structural systems, fabrication techniques, and material ecologies at full scale. The article brings together timber pavilions and installations realized with students in educational settings. Across diverse contexts, the projects share an interest in exploring timber's expressive potential through low-impact digital fabrication, bio-based materials, and artistic collaboration.

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Miwa Negoro
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Cite: Miwa Negoro. "Growing Knowledge in Wood: 10 Timber Pavilion Experiments from the Classroom" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092333/growing-knowledge-in-wood-10-timber-pavilion-experiments-from-the-classroom> ISSN 0719-8884

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