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Pedagogy in Space: Architecture Schools' Hidden Curriculum

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This article is part of our new Opinion section, a format for argument-driven essays on critical questions shaping our field.

Before architecture students become authors of space, they are subjected to one. For years, they work inside a building that teaches without announcing itself as a teacher. It organizes their exhaustion, their ambition, their visibility, their solitude, their friendships, their sense of scale, and their relationship to judgment. Long before a student can articulate a position on architecture, the school has already offered one in its implicit built environment.

This is not to suggest that buildings determine architects. The influence is slower and less complete than that. A school building operates more like a hidden curriculum: a spatial discipline that works alongside faculty, syllabi, institutional culture, and student life. It teaches through access and obstruction, program adjacencies, daylight exposures, and scale. It produces habits of attention before it produces explicit beliefs.

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Pedagogy in Space: Architecture Schools' Hidden Curriculum" 29 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042669/pedagogy-in-space-architecture-schools-hidden-curriculum> ISSN 0719-8884

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