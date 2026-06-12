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Imagining Ukraine's Future: 6 Unbuilt Projects from the ArchDaily Community

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The context of the ongoing war marks Ukraine's place in the international consciousness. Architecture, however, most often transcends the span of a human life and can therefore be a tool for imagining the future. The practice of architectural design, whether speculative, conceptual, or practical, serves as a means of bringing to life ways of living and interacting beyond our current realities. In this selection of conceptual projects submitted by ArchDaily readers, we see material, spatial, and symbolic strategies that seek to address contemporary contexts in the residential, educational, and commercial sectors.

As the line of conflict has been relatively static since late 2023, Ukrainian cities continue to be subject to new architectural and urban development projects. In this article, we have compiled a selection of unbuilt projects in the cities of Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Kyiv. The selection includes residential, commercial, and mixed-use architectural designs, as well as an educational complex. Two residential projects have also been designed as prototypes without a specific location, as a potential response to the loss of infrastructure and unstable conditions in the region.

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Antonia Piñeiro
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Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "Imagining Ukraine's Future: 6 Unbuilt Projects from the ArchDaily Community" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042235/imagining-ukraines-future-6-unbuilt-projects-from-the-archdaily-community> ISSN 0719-8884

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