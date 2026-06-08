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Ventilated Facades and Fire Performance: A Global Approach to the System

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As the technical requirements of building envelopes have evolved, fire performance has become a key criterion in the design of ventilated facades. Given this situation, analyses no longer focus solely on the individual reaction of materials, but also on the joint response of the entire building envelope under possible scenarios of external fire propagation.

In line with this approach, in 2019, FAVEKER-Gres Aragón developed a tiled ventilated facade system and voluntarily tested it using an international full-scale fire propagation test method based on the NFPA 285 standard, with the aim of evaluating the global performance of the assemblies against vertical and lateral fire propagation, staying ahead of the building requirements of various countries.

This test method provides a combined analysis of the reaction of the extruded tiles, mechanical anchorage system, metal substructure, rockwool insulation, and the components used to compartmentalize the air cavity. The certificate was issued by Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants (Dubai), an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited body.

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Cite: "Ventilated Facades and Fire Performance: A Global Approach to the System" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042053/ventilated-facades-and-fire-performance-a-global-approach-to-the-system> ISSN 0719-8884

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