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ParkTEA: An ArchDaily Student Project Awards Winner Reimagining the City for Cognitive Diversity

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Public space is often designed around a narrow idea of how people move, interact, and respond to their surroundings. ParkTEA starts from a different position. The city can also make room for those who experience space through different sensory and social conditions.

Developed by Ignacio Martínez Pardo at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (ETSAM), the project was conceived within the Master's thesis (Graduate-MHab) program during the 2024 to 2025 academic year, under the guidance of Héctor Fernández Elorza, Jesús Aparicio, Carlos García Fernández, and Jaime Daroca Guerrero. Recognized as one of the winners of the first edition of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards, ParkTEA engages the theme of coexistence through a proposal that brings together care, infrastructure, and urban life.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "ParkTEA: An ArchDaily Student Project Awards Winner Reimagining the City for Cognitive Diversity" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041256/parktea-an-archdaily-student-project-awards-winner-reimagining-the-city-for-cognitive-diversity> ISSN 0719-8884

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