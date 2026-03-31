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Cities of the Dead: 10 Projects Exploring Burial Architecture

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Death is a certainty, but its architecture has never been stable. Every period and culture has invented a different way of placing the dead in the world (close or far, visible or screened, monumental or almost anonymous), and those choices have always carried social and political weight. Cemeteries are where that weight becomes legible in space, turning belief and regulation into boundaries, paths, and names.

In that sense, a cemetery behaves like a piece of city-making. It needs access, limits, and an internal order that can grow without losing clarity. It depends on ground and water management as much as on symbolism, and on administration as much as on form. But its real architectural problem is how to make a large, evolving territory readable while preserving the intimacy of a visit. Names must be locatable; routes must remain legible; trees grow, paths shift, stones weather, records accumulate. What looks fixed is, in practice, a living system designed to be used and revisited, long after the first grief has passed.

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Diogo Borges Ferreira
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Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Cities of the Dead: 10 Projects Exploring Burial Architecture" 31 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039891/cities-of-the-dead-10-projects-exploring-burial-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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