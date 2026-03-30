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Building with Trees: Rethinking Architecture’s Relationship to Site

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Trees are often the first things to vanish when construction starts. Clearing a site has long been one of architecture's most immediate acts, removing what already exists to make room for something new. When vegetation is preserved, it is typically treated as a secondary layer, added back as landscape rather than shaping the project itself.

However, some projects begin elsewhere. Instead of starting from a blank site, they work with what is already there. Trees remain in place, not as elements to frame, but as conditions that influence how space is organized, how light enters, and how architecture takes form.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Building with Trees: Rethinking Architecture’s Relationship to Site" 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039854/building-with-trees-rethinking-architectures-relationship-to-site> ISSN 0719-8884

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