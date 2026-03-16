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The Earthen Towers of Shibam: A Vertical City in the Yemeni Desert

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  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Symbols of technological development and urban density, tall buildings as we know them today emerged in the late nineteenth century, particularly in the United States, as a response to the rapid expansion of urban commerce and the need to grow cities without occupying additional land. The term skyscraper, for instance, was coined in the 1880s and originally referred to buildings with around 10 to 20 stories—an impressive height for the time.

However, the idea of building vertically is much older than the steel-and-glass skyscrapers of modern cities might suggest. Long before the Industrial Revolution, some societies were already experimenting with forms of vertical urbanization as a response to limited space, territorial defense, or environmental adaptation.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "The Earthen Towers of Shibam: A Vertical City in the Yemeni Desert" [As Torres de Terra de Shibam: Uma Cidade Vertical no Deserto do Iêmen] 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039429/the-earthen-towers-of-shibam-a-vertical-city-in-the-yemeni-desert> ISSN 0719-8884

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