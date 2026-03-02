Foster + Partners’ Two World Trade Center Revealed in New Renderings, Construction to Begin in 2026

Save this picture! Two World Trade Center. Image © Foster + Partners, Courtesy of American Express

Updated renderings for Two World Trade Center, the final commercial tower planned for the World Trade Center campus in Lower Manhattan, have been unveiled by Foster + Partners in collaboration with developer Silverstein Properties. Rising 373 meters at 200 Greenwich Street, the 55-story skyscraper will occupy a central position within the site, directly across from Santiago Calatrava's Oculus transportation hub and adjacent to the Perelman Performing Arts Center, completing the commercial edge of the master plan. The tower is set to become the new global headquarters of American Express, which will serve as the building's sole owner and occupant. Completion is currently anticipated in 2031, with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

Encompassing approximately 186,000 square meters, the tower is designed to accommodate up to 10,000 employees. The updated design presents a stepped composition of slender volumes that rise from a rectilinear base, articulated by a sequence of landscaped terraces and green roofs. More than one acre of outdoor space is distributed throughout the building in the form of planted terraces and intermediary amenity levels, offering panoramic views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. A triple-height lobby defines the base of the tower, reinforcing its civic presence within the broader campus.

The newly released images suggest a vertically articulated glass façade composed of floor-to-ceiling glazing and expressed structural mullions that emphasize the tower's upward movement. The cascading massing steps toward One World Trade Center to the west, establishing a visual dialogue with the existing skyline while differentiating the tower through its terraced profile. Planned as a fully electric building, the project will incorporate advanced smart-building technologies and energy-efficient systems, and is expected to pursue LEED certification.

The project represents the latest iteration in a development process spanning nearly two decades. Foster + Partners was originally commissioned in 2005 to design an 88-story tower capped by four sloping diamond forms, conceived to acknowledge the 9/11 Memorial visually. In 2015, the commission shifted to BIG amid plans to anchor the building with major media tenants. BIG's proposal introduced a stacked arrangement of offset volumes rising to approximately 80 stories. Following changes in tenancy, the project returned to Foster + Partners in 2020, with the understanding that the design would be significantly revised to reflect contemporary workplace strategies and market conditions.

With its programmatic scale and strategic location, Two World Trade Center marks the final commercial component of the World Trade Center campus, reinforcing Lower Manhattan's role as a center of finance, transit, and culture. As with previous announcements, timelines and projections remain subject to standard development, regulatory, and market conditions.

