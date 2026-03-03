Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital

Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital

Subscriber Access

Save

In January 2026, the World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize was awarded to Australian firm Architectus for their conservation of the Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The award recognizes that Modernist buildings, once seen as a vanguard of architecture, are falling into disrepair and are underappreciated by the public. The situation in Africa is typical of this global sentiment, and this was the first time a building on the continent was graced with this award. The prize also spotlights Ethiopia's rich Modernist inventory, which marks its continental role in the mid and late twentieth century.

Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital - Image 2 of 18Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital - Image 3 of 18Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital - Image 4 of 18Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital - Image 5 of 18Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital - More Images+ 13

Modern Ethiopia has a unique place in African history as the only country to successfully resist colonization (apart from a brief period of Italian occupation before the Second World War). Its capital city, Addis Ababa, was established by Emperor Menelik II in 1886, further south than previous capitals, as a method of unifying the country. A period of modernization in the early twentieth century brought the railways, as well as craft and engineering skills from abroad. The Italian occupation later continued this process. The reign of Emperor Haile Selassie coincided with the independence of most African states from European colonization, and the establishment of continental and international organizations, commissioning Modernist buildings in the process.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mohieldin Gamal
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "Ethiopian Modernism: Mid-Century Architecture of Africa's Capital" 03 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039211/ethiopian-modernism-mid-century-architecture-of-africas-capital> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags