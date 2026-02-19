Festival Concéntrico 2026 Announces Three Selected Urban Installations From Its International Open Calls

Save this picture! Shade, Breeze, Cooling. Urban Installation, Concéntrico 2026. Image © noof group

Concéntrico is an urban innovation laboratory that invites reflection on the city through architecture and design. Since 2015, it has carried out more than 180 interventions in Logroño, Spain. The new 2025/2026 season of the festival expands on this experimental spirit with three international calls for proposals that bring the ideas in the book Concéntrico: Laboratorio de Innovación Urbana (Park Books, 2025) into action. Through these calls, the organization seeks to explore further three lines of research, the ephemeral, the ecological, and the symbolic, to imagine different ways of inhabiting the city. The winning projects from this edition's calls for entries will be developed, built as urban installations, and presented in the exhibition during the festival, taking place in Logroño from June 18–23, 2026.

+ 14

This year, the organization received 466 proposals from 41 countries, reflecting strong interest in experimental practices in public space. An international jury selected the winning projects for the three calls: Ephemeral Agents, Urban Ecologies, and Identity & Fiction. Play, climate, and collective movement are the three lines that run through the selected projects, translating the concepts explored in the book into action across three areas of work: the social and temporal; the material and environmental; and the symbolic and narrative. In addition to the three selected projects, 12 other finalists per call will be included in an exhibition during the festival.

This year also marks the festival's expansion into a new context with Concéntrico x Cruïlla, a new call within Barcelona World Capital of Architecture. The initiative aims to bring architectural thinking into the scenic field, connecting music, contemporary creation, and community within urban space, and exploring new relationships between architecture and popular culture. The call invites proposals for the design of the two main stages for Cruïlla 2026, to be held from July 8 to 11 at Parc del Fòrum. Submissions should develop the conceptual framework "Cruïlla is home," understanding the stages as inhabitable spaces that reinforce a sense of belonging and coexistence. Two independent awards will be granted, one for each stage, including conceptual design and technical development. The call, open to architecture studios, will remain open until March 17.

Related Article Revitalizing Urban Spaces: 10 Interventions for Transforming Unused Areas

Find below information about the winning installations for Festival Concéntrico 2026: Frontones Danzantes by 2050+ from Italy; Shade, Breeze, Cooling by noof group from Chile; and El plano latente by Dancing on Architecture from Spain, along with project descriptions provided by the organization:

Ephemeral Agents

Frontones Danzantes / 2050, Italy

Frontones Danzantes was designed by Sara Barbini, Marco Gambarè, Francesca Lantieri, Davide Marcianesi, Livia Mazzocchetti, Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, Erica Petrillo, Sofia Tapia Buchelli, and Massimo Tenan. The project proposes an ephemeral infrastructure that transforms play into a tool for urban transformation. Based on an elementary gesture —a wall and a ball— it reinterprets the collective spirit of Basque pelota within the contemporary context of Logroño, activating the Revellín parking area as a dynamic landscape where architecture and movement intertwine. The intervention introduces four mobile frontons that expand the uses of the space and incorporate different sports practices through a dry-assembled modular system combining wooden panels and reconfigurable metal structures.

Urban Ecologies

Shade, Breeze, Cooling / noof group, Chile

Shade, Breeze, Cooling was designed by Francisco Reyes, Catalina Portillo, and Freddy Acevedo. The project addresses the growing thermal vulnerability of public space through an intervention capable of generating specific environmental conditions such as shade, cooling and habitability. In response to rising temperatures and the intensification of heatwaves, it proposes the construction of an artificial landscape that acts upon the urban atmosphere, assembling structure, material and water to actively modify the surrounding climate. Through a modular, cost-effective and scalable system, based on dry assembly using standardized elements, wooden panels and a suspended misting water system, it creates a device that transforms the experience of space.

Identity and Fiction

El Plano Latente / Dancing on Architecture, Spain

El Plano Latente was designed by the Spanish collective Dancing on Architecture. The project proposes an urban fiction on Paseo del Espolón in which the everyday act of walking is transformed into a collective choreography. The intervention does not introduce an autonomous object, but rather a civic ritual that unfolds over time, altering the perception of space and generating a shared expectation. From the beginning of the festival, a geometric trace drawn on the pavement establishes a latent architecture that redefines the reading of the site without revealing its purpose, reaching its full manifestation on June 21, coinciding with the summer solstice.

Other recently announced cultural initiatives include the first-time opening of Casa Bola, the futuristic spherical house designed by Brazilian architect Eduardo Longo in São Paulo, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the ABERTO exhibition. The third edition of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opened on January 30, 2026, and will remain on view through May 2, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Construction continues on King Salman Park in Riyadh, a 16.9-square-kilometer public landscape taking shape on the grounds of the city's former airport. In other urban developments, Kazakhstan's Almaty has been named host city of the 2029 Asian Winter Games following NEOM's Trojena withdrawal.