Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads

Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads

Subscriber Access

Save

In some languages, the very word for building refers to its immovability. The discipline of engineering related to buildings is referred to as statics. Thus, architecture is closely related to the fixed and the immobile. And yet, for millions of nomadic people around the world, shelters must be of a light and distinctly movable structure, while home is the vast landscape in which they reside. Such lifestyles, which carry centuries of traditions, are constantly under threat from the pull factors of sedentary life in towns and cities. In Tunisia, one project acknowledges the risk of heritage loss and attempts to improve conditions for nomadic herders.

Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads - Image 2 of 7Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads - Image 3 of 7Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads - Image 4 of 7Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads - Image 5 of 7Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads - More Images+ 2

The Sahara Desert and the Sahel region of Africa constitute one of the concentrations of nomadic communities in the world. In these areas, nomads are primarily pastoralist herders, keeping goats, sheep, camels, or cows, and travelling between areas of new pasture for the animals. They include Arab Bedouins, Touareg, Berbers, Beja, among others. In many cases, travelling routes do not follow national borders, and many communities stretch across multiple countries. In the Sahel area, movement can follow the rains, heading north in the wetter seasons, and south in the drier months.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mohieldin Gamal
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "Land of Wells: Designing for Saharan Nomads" 18 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038830/land-of-wells-designing-for-saharan-nomads> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags