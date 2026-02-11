Submit a Project Advertise
  3. World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss

World Monuments Fund (WMF) is an independent organization dedicated to safeguarding treasured places around the world that enrich lives and foster mutual understanding across cultures and communities. On February 10, WMF announced a $7 million commitment to support 21 heritage preservation projects launching in 2026. These investments advance work at sites included on the 2025 World Monuments Watch, WMF's nomination-based advocacy program, while also supporting new phases of conservation, planning, and training at additional heritage sites across five continents. The selected sites reflect a wide chronological and geographic range, from ancient cultural landscapes to modern architectural landmarks. The projects highlight the diversity of global heritage, spanning Mughal gardens and Ottoman religious complexes to modernist cinemas, industrial mining landscapes, Indigenous cultural routes, and sacred shrines, and point to the long-term cultural knowledge embedded in its preservation.

WMF's 2026 funding supports locally led preservation initiatives addressing urgent challenges, including climate change, natural disasters, unsustainable tourism, structural deterioration, and the loss of Indigenous knowledge. The projects prioritize community-centered solutions, technical innovation, and long-term academic and institutional partnerships. They are organized into three categories: physical conservation and intervention; heritage management and community engagement; and training-focused initiatives. Physical conservation projects involve on-the-ground restoration in collaboration with regional experts. Heritage management and community engagement initiatives focus on conservation planning, cultural mapping, interpretation, and strengthening local capacity for long-term stewardship. Training-focused projects invest in professional development through hands-on learning, mentorship, and applied conservation experience, expanding access to preservation careers.

"Around the world, communities are confronting profound challenges, from climate-related disasters and environmental change to the long aftermath of conflict and crisis. These new projects reflect the next phase of our work, translating visibility into sustained investment and collaboration. By working alongside local partners, we are advancing preservation efforts that support recovery, adaptation, and long-term stewardship of places that matter deeply to the people connected to them." — Bénédicte de Montlaur, President and CEO of World Monuments Fund

Below is an overview of the 21 selected projects to be funded in 2026, organized by category.

Physical Conservation and Intervention Projects

Safdar Jang's Tomb, New Delhi, India

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 22 of 74
Safdar J a ng’s Tomb in India. Current day photographs. Image via World Monuments Fund

Chapel of the Sorbonne, Paris, France

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 7 of 74
Chapel of the Sorbonne, Paris, France. Image by Adam Rainoff. Image via World Monuments Fund

Terracotta Sculptures of Alcobaça Monastery, Portugal

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 4 of 74
Terracotta Sculptures of Alcobaça Monastery in Portugal. Image via World Monuments Fund

Museum of Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 29 of 74
Museum of Antigua and Barbuda in Antigua and Barbuda. Image via World Monuments Fund

Takiyyat al-Gulshani, Egypt

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 14 of 74
Takiyyat al-Gulshani, Egypt. Image via World Monuments Fund

Noto Peninsula Heritage Sites, Japan

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 5 of 74
Noto Peninsula Heritage Sites in Japan. Image via World Monuments Fund

National Palace of Sintra, Portugal

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 73 of 74
National Palace of Sintra in Portugal. Image © Diego Delso via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Church of Saint-Eustache, Paris, France

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 9 of 74
Church of Saint-Eustache, Paris, France. Image via World Monuments Fund

Almada Negreiros Murals, Maritime Station of Alcântara, Lisbon, Portugal

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 19 of 74
Alcântara and Rocha do Conde d'Óbidos Maritime Stations in Portugal. Image © Simão Pernas

Jewish Heritage of Debdou, Morocco

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 33 of 74
Jewish Heritage of Debdou in Morocco. Image via World Monuments Fund

Historic City of Antakya, Türkiye

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 37 of 74
Historic City of Antakya in Türkiye. Image via World Monuments Fund

Heritage Management and Community Engagement Projects

Monasteries of the Drino Valley, Albania

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 54 of 74
Monasteries of the Drino Valley, Albania. Image via World Monuments Fund

Qhapaq Ñan, Andean Road System (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru)

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 70 of 74
Qhapaq Ñan, Andean Road System (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru). Image via World Monuments Fund

Cinema Studio Namibe, Angola

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 2 of 74
Cinema Studio Namibe in Angola. Image © Walter Fernandes

Sand Island, Bears Ears National Monument, United States

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 69 of 74
Sand Island, Bears Ears National Monument, United States. Image via World Monuments Fund

Serifos Historic Mining Landscape, Greece

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 64 of 74
Serifos Historic Mining Landscape, Greece. Image via World Monuments Fund

Historic Water Systems of Bhuj, India

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 61 of 74
Historic Water Systems of Bhuj in India. Image via World Monuments Fund

Belfast Assembly Rooms, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 57 of 74
Belfast Assembly Rooms in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. Image via World Monuments Fund

Rapa Nui National Park, Chile

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 74 of 74
Rapa Nui National Park in Chile. Image © Miguel Cuenca via Pexels

Training-focused Projects

Bridge to Crafts Careers (B2CC), New Orleans Preservation Training Cohort, United States

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 39 of 74
Bridge to Crafts Careers (B2CC), New Orleans Preservation Training Cohort, United States. Image via World Monuments Fund

Bodwease Shrine, Asante Traditional Buildings, Ghana

World Monuments Fund Backs 21 Locally Led Heritage Projects Addressing Climate Risks and Indigenous Knowledge Loss - Image 44 of 74
Bodwease Shrine, Asante Traditional Buildings, Ghana. Image via World Monuments Fund

In addition to its international initiatives, WMF has launched a national call for nominations for Irreplaceable America, a new program marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence. Through this initiative, WMF will partner with 10 heritage sites across the country on preservation projects that reflect the people, events, and ideas that have "shaped the nation." Nominations are open to a wide range of historic places significant to their communities, with full guidelines available at wmf.org. In other heritage conservation news, WMF recently announced that the Australia-based architecture firm Architectus is the recipient of the 2026 World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize for its conservation of the United Nations' Historic Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Elsewhere, the City of London Corporation has formally approved the delivery plan for the renewal of the Barbican Centre, and MVRDV has received construction approval for the first phase of renovations at Plum Village Buddhist Monastery in France.

