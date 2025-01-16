Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has announced its 2025 World Monuments Watch, highlighting 25 sites facing significant challenges. This biennial program, launched in 1996, aims to raise awareness and mobilize action for the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide. The 2025 list includes diverse locations across five continents and, notably, the Moon, representing the need to protect artifacts from humanity's first lunar missions. The selection process involved over 200 nominations, revealing regional trends such as climate change impacts in Sub-Saharan Africa and urbanization challenges in Asia and the Pacific.

The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 2 of 23The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 3 of 23The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 4 of 23The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 5 of 23The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - More Images+ 18

Sites on the Watch illustrate the interconnectedness of heritage preservation and broader societal issues.  The inclusion of sites impacted by conflict (Ukraine's Teacher's House, Gaza's Historic Urban Fabric, and Antakya, Türkiye) underscores the importance of heritage in community resilience and recovery.  Sites vulnerable to climate change, such as the Swahili Coast and Maine's historic lighthouses, highlight the urgent need for adaptation strategies.  Over-tourism at sites like China's Buddhist grottoes and under-tourism affecting Albania's Drino Valley monasteries demonstrate the varying challenges faced by cultural heritage in the tourism sector.

The Moon's inclusion marks a first for the Watch, recognizing the need for international protocols to protect the historic artifacts left behind by the Apollo missions and future lunar activities.  This underscores WMF's commitment to preserving heritage beyond Earth, acknowledging the universal significance of protecting our collective narrative, regardless of location.  The WMF has already secured $2 million in funding for projects at these sites and will partner with Accor to support sustainable tourism initiatives.

Over the next two years, the WMF will collaborate with local partners at each site to develop preservation strategies, including advocacy campaigns, research, and physical conservation efforts. The 2025 Watch serves as a call to action, bringing global attention to these important sites and encouraging international support for their preservation.

Read on to discover the list of 25 endangered sites on the 2025 World Monuments Watch, along with descriptions provided by the jury.

Monasteries of the Drino Valley, Albania

A constellation of Orthodox monasteries, once vital to Albania's social fabric, needs reinvestment after decades of abandonment—but could be a model for sustainable tourism via preservation.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 3 of 23
The orthodox monastery of St. George's Monastery, Sarande, Albania. Image © Aldo91 via Shutterstock

Cinema Studio Namibe, Angola

Fifty years after its construction was abruptly halted, this modernist cinema lies in a state of decay, but a community effort could breathe new life into an unfinished landmark.

Qhapaq Ñan, Andean Road System, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru

An extraordinary pre-Hispanic road network is facing development pressure and environmental degradation, but local and international advocacy could achieve socially sustainable management.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 22 of 23
Tourist in the Andean mountain system on the outskirts of Aconcagua Mt. Image © Zhosan Olexandr via Shutterstock

Buddhist Grottoes of Maijishan and Yungang, China

Two breathtaking collections of rock-cut cave temples are feeling the impact of mass tourism, underscoring the need for innovative visitor management strategies.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 6 of 23
Maijishan Grottoes It is one of the most famous Buddhist grottoes in China. Image © Meiqianbao via Shutterstock

Swahili Coast Heritage Sites, Comoros, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania

East Africa's distinctive heritage reflects centuries of African, Arab, and European cultural exchange, but storm surges and coastal erosion are threatening these sites and the communities that keep them alive.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 15 of 23
Lamu old town waterfront, Kenya . Image © Javarman via Shutterstock

Chapel of the Sorbonne, France

In Paris's Latin Quarter, this jewel of French architecture at the Sorbonne has suffered decades of conservation issues that must be addressed before it can reopen after years of closure.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 21 of 23
Paris, the Sorbonne university in the Quartier latin. Image © Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Serifos Historic Mining Landscape, Greece

The rising Cycladic beach destination of Serifos possesses an irreplaceable record of Greece's industrial past, but comprehensive protections and conservation are needed to prevent imminent loss.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 18 of 23
Serifos old mines in Megalo Livadi. Serifos island. . Image © cicoo via Shutterstock

Bhuj Historic Water Systems, India

Ingenious water management systems have fallen out of use in favor of modern infrastructure—but as India's water crisis deepens, revitalizing this heritage technology could foster resource security.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 7 of 23
A view of the Ramkund Stepwell in Bhuj of the Kutch Region in Gujarat, India. Image © mridulablog via Shutterstock

Musi River Historic Buildings, India

Hyderabad's Musi River corridor, rich in history, faces mounting challenges from pollution—but as the city pursues its revitalization, heritage can provide a sense of continuity and other community benefits.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 16 of 23
Hyderabad, Telangana, India- November 20,2019, Osmania hospital one of the oldest hospitals in hyderbad, along the Musi RIver. Image © viky_abazz via Shutterstock

Noto Peninsula Heritage Sites, Japan

After a devastating earthquake in January 2024, restoring historic buildings in this hard-hit region can spur cultural, social, and economic recovery.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 9 of 23
Cape Suzu at the tip of the Noto Peninsula . Image © linegold via Shutterstock

Erdene Zuu Buddhist Monastery, Mongolia

Addressing climate impacts at one of the few Buddhist sites to survive Mongolia's decades of anti-religious crackdowns can help train the country's future heritage experts.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 17 of 23
Stupa inside Erdene Zuu Monastery, Kharkhorin, Mongolia.. Image © Marti.Morini via SHutterstock

Jewish Heritage of Debdou, Morocco

In Morocco's Atlas Mountains, documentation and advocacy are crucial for the survival of historic Jewish sites, which testify to an inspiring tradition of multi-faith respect and coexistence.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 14 of 23
Nestled near the Judaism cemetery in Debdou, Morocco, stands an old Jewish building, a testament to the rich history and cultural heritage of the community. Image © adilelamrani via Shutterstock

Chief Ogiamien's House, Nigeria

This millennium-old earthen structure faces an uncertain future as critical maintenance skills are lost, highlighting the need to preserve local building traditions.

Gaza Historic Urban Fabric, Palestine

Unprecedented destruction of heritage sites has severed vital connections between the people of Gaza and its urban fabric.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 20 of 23
Qasr al-Basha Palace in 2016 . Image © Ramez Habboub via Wikipedia, unedr license CC BY-SA 4.0

Waru Waru Agricultural Fields, Peru

An ancestral agricultural system offers a pathway to resilience and food security in the Lake Titicaca floodplains as local communities face climate change-induced droughts and migration.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 23 of 23
Waru Waru Agricultural Fields, Peru. Image © Alexander Trucos via Shutterstock

Terracotta Sculptures of Alcobaça Monastery, Portugal

As environmental changes damage traditional terracotta sculptures, training local artisans to conserve these baroque masterpieces can help revive a local art tradition.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 8 of 23
Alcobaça Monastery, Portugal. Image © Alvesgaspar via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

Ruins of Old Belchite, Spain

Conservation of a historic village left in ruins by the Spanish Civil War and neglected in the decades since can ensure that its remains endure as a site of memory and reconciliation.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 19 of 23
Ruins of Old Belchite, Spain. Image © Joanbanjo via Ikipedia under license CC BY-SA 3.0

Water Reservoirs of the Tunis Medina, Tunisia

Preserving traditional Tunisian water infrastructure, much of which has been forgotten or destroyed in favor of modern piping, can help the country weather increasingly severe droughts.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 10 of 23
Dar Lasram courtyard. Image © Christophe Cappelli via Shutterstock

Historic City of Antakya, Türkiye

Preservation efforts in the ancient city of Antakya are desperately needed to address the devastation from the 2023 earthquakes and support the return of displaced residents.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 12 of 23
Historic City of Antakya, Türkiye . Image © izzet ugutmen via Shutterstock

Kyiv Teacher's House, Ukraine

The former legislative seat of a newly independent Ukraine, this national icon was severely damaged by a missile blast in 2022, highlighting war's impact on heritage and the power of preservation to catalyze healing.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 13 of 23
Kyiv Teacher’s House, Ukraine . Image © UserA1 via Wikipedia under Public Domain License

Belfast Assembly Rooms, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Local advocates aim to repair and repurpose one of Belfast's oldest civic buildings, transforming it into a museum encouraging reflection on Northern Ireland's Troubles.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 11 of 23
Belfast Assembly Rooms, Northern Ireland. Image © Ross via WIkipedia under license CC BY-SA 2.0

The Great Trading Path, United States

Preserving a historic trail can strengthen Indigenous links to ancestral lands, even as poor recognition of its significance and a need for more meaningful participation in decision-making leaves the site vulnerable. 

Historic Lighthouses of Maine, United States

Facing rapidly intensifying coastal climate threats, Maine's historic lighthouses can catalyze the development of coastal adaptation strategies.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 5 of 23
Bass Harbor Head Light as seen from the shore, in Acadia National Park, Maine, USA. Image © G. Edward Johnson via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 3.0

Barotse Floodplain Cultural Landscape, Zambia

Western Zambia is home to a remarkable landscape whose inhabitants have built their culture around seasonal river flooding, but erosion, droughts, and other climate effects are threatening these living traditions.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 4 of 23
Aerial panoramic view of the Barotse Floodplain . Image © MP cz via Shutterstock

The Moon

As a new era of space exploration dawns, international collaboration is required to protect the physical remnants of early Moon landings and preserve these enduring symbols of collective human achievement.

Save this picture!
The Moon, Gaza, and Ukraine Among New Additions to the 2025 Monuments Watch - Image 2 of 23
The moon. Image © kdshutterman via Shutterstock

