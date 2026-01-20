Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa

Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa

Subscriber Access

Save

Launched in September 2024, the Rediscovering Modernism in Africa series joined a growing worldwide interest in this topic. Previously underrepresented in architectural discussions, the work of architects and researchers on the continent and abroad has continued to tell the story of these high-quality modern works of architecture. These buildings represent designers striving to create locally suited architecture using global concepts and technologies, coinciding with huge political changes as most African countries gained their independence.

Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa - Image 2 of 13Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa - Image 3 of 13Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa - Image 4 of 13Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa - Image 5 of 13Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa - More Images+ 8

Rediscovering Modernism in Africa explored a multiplicity of themes under 'Modernism' in 'Africa.' Modernism here is understood as the architecture of the Modern Movement initiated by architects like Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius in mainland Europe in the early twentieth century. Together with the rejection of history, it was characterized by a focus on function, the dismissal of ornament, and the innovative use of new materials and structural capabilities. These made Modernism easily transferable to Africa, which, in the middle of the twentieth century, was going through a period of profound change and liberation from colonialism.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mohieldin Gamal
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "Architecture as Nation-Building: Modernism and Independence in Africa" 20 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037931/architecture-as-nation-building-modernism-and-independence-in-africa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags