Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects

Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects

Subscriber Access

Save

Founded in 2020 by Masato Igarashi, IGArchitects is an architectural practice based in Tokyo and Saitama, Japan. The studio, one of the winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Next Practices Awards, explores enduring architecture through a careful yet assertive treatment of structure, scale, and materiality. Prior to establishing his own practice, Igarashi worked at the large-scale firm Shimizu Sekkei as well as the Suppose Design Office, gaining experience across projects ranging from major developments to smaller, concept-driven works. This breadth of experience continues to inform IGArchitects' current focus on residential and commercial architecture across Japan.

Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects - Image 2 of 23Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects - Image 3 of 23Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects - Image 4 of 23Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects - Image 5 of 23Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects - More Images+ 18

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Miwa Negoro
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Miwa Negoro. "Architecture as a Living Medium: Get to Know the Works of IGArchitects" 16 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037835/architecture-as-a-living-medium-get-to-know-the-works-of-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags