The House Apart / IGArchitects

+ 25

Houses • Saitama, Japan Architects: IGArchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 144 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ooki Jingu

Lead Architects: Lead Architects

Category: Houses

Design Team: IGArchitects

Engineering: Structure: Yousuke Misaki EQSD

Construction: Kentaro Okata GALAS Inc.

City: Saitama

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The client decided to build a new home for their family on a corner of the property where their parents' house stands. The site is a former private road, measuring 4 meters wide and 35 meters deep. To the north of the site is the client's parents' house, to the south lies a large vacant lot owned by the government, and to the east is a cliff with a 4-meter elevation difference.