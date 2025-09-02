Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Grand Room House / IGArchitects

Grand Room House / IGArchitects

Save

Grand Room House / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Beam, HandrailGrand Room House / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Stairs, Glass, HandrailGrand Room House / IGArchitects - Image 4 of 44Grand Room House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteGrand Room House / IGArchitects - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Saitama, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: IGArchitects
  • City: Saitama
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Grand Room House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the edge of a residential development surrounded by a rural landscape, facing both a busy road and a private lane. The client—a family of four consisting of a couple and their two young children—desired a generous, flexible home that could accommodate changes in their lifestyle as their children grow.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IGArchitects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Grand Room House / IGArchitects" 02 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033535/grand-room-house-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags