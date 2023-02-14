Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. One Legged House / IGArchitects

One Legged House / IGArchitects

Save
One Legged House / IGArchitects

One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOne Legged House / IGArchitects - Interior PhotographyOne Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOne Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior PhotographyOne Legged House / IGArchitects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Itoman, Japan
  • Architects: IGArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of IGArchitects

Text description provided by the architects. The site locates on a hill, 300m away from the shore. It has a clear view of the ocean and the wind flowing through the place all day long.

Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of IGArchitects

Like an opened umbrella, the roof and walls are extended from the only column. It stops at the height where it just blocks the strong sunlight of Okinawa and eyes from the public. Direct sunlight in the Summer does not penetrate inside, and the ocean breeze flows through the space when the windows are opened, which makes the use of an air conditioner unnecessary. The exterior walls are made from glass, which is a material that does not age, and that can withstand the harsh environment of Okinawa. With creating only one column, the foundation, and the structural cost was limited to the minimum. By making the details simple with glass, it makes the solid structure look like it's floating. This contrast creates a distinct existence in the building.

Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of IGArchitects
Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of IGArchitects

The interior is a large open space and the column adds depth to the space. Even though the layout has only one column in the center, it gives the feeling of “further space” hence the column is large like a wall. Just by using limited materials of concrete and wood, and with scaling of the ceiling and wall height, flexible space was created that can accept changes.

Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of IGArchitects
Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of IGArchitects

The form seems extraordinary at a glance, though it is a result of multiple aspects such as the client’s request who wanted to spend time freely, the climate and environment of the location, and the building cost. This house aimed to have a flexible structure that can be adapted to function other than a residence, and a strength that would not be affected by any situations.

Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of IGArchitects
Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of IGArchitects

To build architecture is to design a gravity.

In this house, the area that bears the load is minimized and the concrete mass of the roof and walls are lifted from the ground. This structure tries to respond to the relationship to the outside environment, the comfort of the interior space, and cost constraints.

Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of IGArchitects
Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
Courtesy of IGArchitects

The actual 9.8N of gravity cannot be changed, however, it could be designed by manipulating forms, materials, and scales. Although this might sound like common sense, the appeal can be created from the building’s bizarre structure, space expansion, and relationship to the outside.

Save this picture!
One Legged House / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of IGArchitects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IGArchitects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "One Legged House / IGArchitects" 14 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996425/one-legged-house-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags